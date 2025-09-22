Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara steps off the plane in New York. Photo: Sana
Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara steps off the plane in New York. Photo: Sana
Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara steps off the plane in New York. Photo: Sana
Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara steps off the plane in New York. Photo: Sana

News

MENA

Al Shara arrives in New York for historic UN appearance as Syria sets date for parliamentary election

Head of state will be representing country at General Assembly for first time since 1967

The National

September 22, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara has arrived for the UN General Assembly in New York.

He will become the first Syrian head of state in nearly six decades to attend the annual event.

A Syrian leader last took part in the UNGA in 1967, before the 50-year rule of the Assad family, which was toppled in December by a rebel offensive led by Mr Al Shara.

Mr Al Shara has sought better relations with Western and Arab countries since then, while treading carefully when dealing with Israeli military operations against Syria.

His participation at the UNGA in New York comes as Syria announces a long-anticipated parliamentary election, which will be held on October 5.

The parliamentary election will be the first under Syria's new Islamist-led government. State news agency Sana said voting for the 210-member People's Assembly will take place across all electoral districts, even though the electoral commission said last month that the process would be delayed in three provinces due to security concerns.

The new assembly is expected to set the foundation for a broader democratic process. The assembly will have the power to approve legislation and ratify treaties with foreign countries.

Ahmad Al Shara is seeking to improve ties with many Western and Arab countries. Photo: Sana
Ahmad Al Shara is seeking to improve ties with many Western and Arab countries. Photo: Sana

However, the seats will not be allocated via a direct popular vote. They will be filled through an electoral college system, with electoral bodies in each province voting for two-thirds of the seats. The other third will be appointed by Mr Al Shara.

Officials have said staging direct elections at this time will be logistically difficult because many Syrians have lost personal documentation or are living abroad as refugees after the country's 13-year civil war.

Syria initially said an election would take place in September but that voting in Sweida – which witnessed sectarian clashes in July – as well as in the provinces of Hasaka and Raqqa, which are partly controlled by the mainly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, would be delayed.

Since assuming power, Mr Al Shara has pledged to build an inclusive society and reassure Syria’s minority communities, but the country’s recovery from war has been threatened by outbreaks of sectarian violence. Fighters affiliated with the new government have also been accused of killing hundreds of civilians from the Druze and Alawite minorities.

Mr Al Shara is expected to use his visit to the US to push for further sanctions relief for Syria as it attempts to rebuild its economy.

US President Donald Trump met Mr Al Shara in Saudi Arabia in May and announced that he would lift decades of sanctions imposed under the Assad family.

Although many sanctions have been lifted, the most stringent ones were imposed by Congress under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act passed in 2019 and require a congressional vote to permanently remove.

Many politicians in the US were initially wary of Mr Al Shara due to his past ties with Al Qaeda. They have also tied sanctions relief to Syria making peace with Israel, America's main ally in the Middle East.

Israel has also been suspicious of Mr Al Shara. It has seized a formerly UN-patrolled buffer zone in the south of the country and launched hundreds of air strikes on Syrian military sites.

Negotiations have been under way for a security deal that Mr Al Shara hopes will bring about a withdrawal of Israeli forces and return to a 1974 disengagement agreement. Mr Al Shara said last week that a deal could be reached in a matter of days, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday appeared to play down the possibility.

“There is some progress” but the deal is “still a vision for the future”, he said.

Transgender report
Our commentary on Brexit
More on animal trafficking
Read more about the coronavirus
Tomorrow 2021
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Plastic tipping points
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More from this package
Tomorrow 2021
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Whiile you're here
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Zayed Sustainability Prize
War and the virus
More coverage from the Future Forum
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Frankenstein in Baghdad
Ahmed Saadawi
​​​​​​​Penguin Press

More on animal trafficking
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Plastic tipping points
What are the influencer academy modules?
  1. Mastery of audio-visual content creation. 
  2. Cinematography, shots and movement.
  3. All aspects of post-production.
  4. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI.
  5. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement.
  6. Tourism industry knowledge.
  7. Professional ethics.
Tomorrow 2021
HWJN
%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Yasir%20Alyasiri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Baraa%20Alem%2C%20Nour%20Alkhadra%2C%20Alanoud%20Saud%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
On Women's Day
Tomorrow 2021
On Women's Day
World Mental Health Day
More from this story
Our commentary on Brexit
On Women's Day
Countries recognising Palestine

France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

 

Our commentary on Brexit
UAE currency
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

 

The specs

Engine: 2-litre 4-cylinder and 3.6-litre 6-cylinder

Power: 220 and 280 horsepower

Torque: 350 and 360Nm

Transmission: eight-speed automatic

Price: from Dh136,521 VAT and Dh166,464 VAT 

On sale: now

Transgender report
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

While you're here
While you're here
The specs

Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel

Power: 579hp

Torque: 859Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Price: From Dh825,900

On sale: Now

On Women's Day
6 UNDERGROUND

Director: Michael Bay

Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Adria Arjona, Dave Franco

2.5 / 5 stars

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

Director: Kushan Nandy

Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami

Three stars

While you're here
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
Abu Dhabi World Pro 2019 remaining schedule:

Wednesday April 24: Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, 11am-6pm

Thursday April 25:  Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, 11am-5pm

Friday April 26: Finals, 3-6pm

Saturday April 27: Awards ceremony, 4pm and 8pm

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
More from this package
PROFILE OF SWVL

Started: April 2017

Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh

Based: Cairo, Egypt

Sector: transport

Size: 450 employees

Investment: approximately $80 million

Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Zayed Sustainability Prize
The specs

Engine: 8.0-litre, quad-turbo 16-cylinder

Transmission: 7-speed auto

0-100kmh 2.3 seconds

0-200kmh 5.5 seconds

0-300kmh 11.6 seconds

Power: 1500hp

Torque: 1600Nm

Price: Dh13,400,000

On sale: now

More on Quran memorisation:
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE
  • Flexible work arrangements
  • Pension support
  • Mental well-being assistance
  • Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening
  • Financial well-being incentives 
Pakistanis%20at%20the%20ILT20%20
%3Cp%3EThe%20new%20UAE%20league%20has%20been%20boosted%20this%20season%20by%20the%20arrival%20of%20five%20Pakistanis%2C%20who%20were%20not%20released%20to%20play%20last%20year.%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%0D%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EShaheen%20Afridi%20(Desert%20Vipers)%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ESet%20for%20at%20least%20four%20matches%2C%20having%20arrived%20from%20New%20Zealand%20where%20he%20captained%20Pakistan%20in%20a%20series%20loss.%20%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EShadab%20Khan%20(Desert%20Vipers)%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%0DThe%20leg-spin%20bowling%20allrounder%20missed%20the%20tour%20of%20New%20Zealand%20after%20injuring%20an%20ankle%20when%20stepping%20on%20a%20ball.%20%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAzam%20Khan%20(Desert%20Vipers)%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EPowerhouse%20wicketkeeper%20played%20three%20games%20for%20Pakistan%20on%20tour%20in%20New%20Zealand.%20He%20was%20the%20first%20Pakistani%20recruited%20to%20the%20ILT20.%20%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMohammed%20Amir%20(Desert%20Vipers)%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EHas%20made%20himself%20unavailable%20for%20national%20duty%2C%20meaning%20he%20will%20be%20available%20for%20the%20entire%20ILT20%20campaign.%20%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EImad%20Wasim%20(Abu%20Dhabi%20Knight%20Riders)%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EThe%20left-handed%20allrounder%2C%2035%2C%20retired%20from%20international%20cricket%20in%20November%20and%20was%20subsequently%20recruited%20by%20the%20Knight%20Riders.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Dengue%20fever%20symptoms
%3Cp%3EHigh%20fever%20(40%C2%B0C%2F104%C2%B0F)%3Cbr%3ESevere%20headache%3Cbr%3EPain%20behind%20the%20eyes%3Cbr%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3Cbr%3ENausea%3Cbr%3EVomiting%3Cbr%3ESwollen%20glands%3Cbr%3ERash%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
E-cigarette report
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
ANDROID%20VERSION%20NAMES%2C%20IN%20ORDER
%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Alpha%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Beta%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Cupcake%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Donut%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Eclair%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Froyo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Gingerbread%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Honeycomb%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Ice%20Cream%20Sandwich%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Jelly%20Bean%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20KitKat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Lollipop%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Marshmallow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Nougat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Oreo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Pie%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2010%20(Quince%20Tart*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2011%20(Red%20Velvet%20Cake*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2012%20(Snow%20Cone*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2013%20(Tiramisu*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2014%20(Upside%20Down%20Cake*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2015%20(Vanilla%20Ice%20Cream*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3E*%20internal%20codenames%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETelr%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202014%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E65%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20and%20payments%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enearly%20%2430%20million%20so%20far%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Specs

Engine: 51.5kW electric motor

Range: 400km

Power: 134bhp

Torque: 175Nm

Price: From Dh98,800

Available: Now

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

While you're here
You might also like
How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6?
  1. Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032
  2. Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905
  3. Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560
  4. Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728
  5. Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488
  6. The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170
  7. Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269

*Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

UPI facts

More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023
More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE
Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems
Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Updated: September 22, 2025, 8:13 AM`
SyriaUNGA 2025