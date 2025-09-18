Sweida security deal is a chance for Syrian authorities to build trust

The violence that erupted in the southern Syrian city of Sweida and its surrounding villages in mid-July sent shockwaves throughout the country. Gun battles, abductions, attacks on civilians and aid workers as well as cold-blooded murder, such as that of Mohammad Bahsas, executed in front of staff at Sweida National Hospital on July 16, were chilling reminders of the country’s civil war past.
There were accusations and counter accusations between different sides, while members of the interim government’s security forces were implicated in some of the atrocities, there were clashes between Druze and Bedouin fighters, fuelling concerns of wider violence. Sweida cut itself off from the capital as calls from some Druze spiritual leaders for secession from the Syrian state grew. All the while, Sweida became more vulnerable to manipulation and interference from Israel.
A reset between the Druze community and the Syrian authorities was needed. Yesterday, a plan was announced that, if successful, could head off the threat of separatism, stabilise the country ahead of its return to the UN General Assembly stage next week and show other disaffected Syrian regions what a roadmap for stabilisation looks like.
On Tuesday, Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani said the government would use local security forces in Sweida to stabilise the province under a deal with the US to end the stand-off between government troops and Druze militias. The government's Druze forces will “protect the roads and secure the movement of people and commerce” in Sweida, Mr Al Shibani said after a meeting in Damascus with US special envoy Tom Barrack and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.
A lot of detail remained unclear in the immediate aftermath; the text of the agreement was not immediately available, nor was reaction from Druze leaders. However, reaching a pragmatic understanding to unite Druze forces with those of the Syrian state would be important for satisfying that community’s desire for autonomy but also its need for safety and security, a widespread problem that has plagued Syria for too long.
It is exactly these kinds of divisions that make the balancing act between respecting local self-reliance and building a truly representative, united state even more important. It is vital that all sides that enjoy authority – including government representatives and spiritual leaders – to build trust but given the violence that has taken place in Sweida there is a lot of work left to do. Damascus must make the successful implementation of Tuesday’s deal a top priority.
A country made up of armed cantons will never know real peace or offer a home for refugees to return to
Although this is a promising first step, more challenges remain. Last month, Syria’s Higher Committee for People's Assembly Elections said a nationwide ballot scheduled for this month would be delayed in Sweida, as well as the northern provinces of Hasakah and Raqqa, until a "safe environment" is in place. These regions must feel represented, to avoid codifying community divisions and creating different classes of Syrian citizenship, as happened with the previous regime.
Some of the violence that took place in Sweida this summer was truly heinous, as was the suffering experienced by civilians in all communities. However, Syria can turn a corner with the right policies and good will efforts on all sides. If the Sweida plan proves successful, it could show a way forward not only for that region but for other provinces, enabling them to participate fully in the Syrian state and build a more united and stable country.
