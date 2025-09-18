Sweida security deal is a chance for Syrian authorities to build trust

The violence that erupted in the southern Syrian city of Sweida and its surrounding villages in mid-July sent shockwaves throughout the country. Gun battles, abductions, attacks on civilians and aid workers as well as cold-blooded murder, such as that of Mohammad Bahsas, executed in front of staff at Sweida National Hospital on July 16, were chilling reminders of the country’s civil war past.

There were accusations and counter accusations between different sides, while members of the interim government’s security forces were implicated in some of the atrocities, there were clashes between Druze and Bedouin fighters, fuelling concerns of wider violence. Sweida cut itself off from the capital as calls from some Druze spiritual leaders for secession from the Syrian state grew. All the while, Sweida became more vulnerable to manipulation and interference from Israel.

A reset between the Druze community and the Syrian authorities was needed. Yesterday, a plan was announced that, if successful, could head off the threat of separatism, stabilise the country ahead of its return to the UN General Assembly stage next week and show other disaffected Syrian regions what a roadmap for stabilisation looks like.

On Tuesday, Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani said the government would use local security forces in Sweida to stabilise the province under a deal with the US to end the stand-off between government troops and Druze militias. The government's Druze forces will “protect the roads and secure the movement of people and commerce” in Sweida, Mr Al Shibani said after a meeting in Damascus with US special envoy Tom Barrack and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

A lot of detail remained unclear in the immediate aftermath; the text of the agreement was not immediately available, nor was reaction from Druze leaders. However, reaching a pragmatic understanding to unite Druze forces with those of the Syrian state would be important for satisfying that community’s desire for autonomy but also its need for safety and security, a widespread problem that has plagued Syria for too long.

It is exactly these kinds of divisions that make the balancing act between respecting local self-reliance and building a truly representative, united state even more important. It is vital that all sides that enjoy authority – including government representatives and spiritual leaders – to build trust but given the violence that has taken place in Sweida there is a lot of work left to do. Damascus must make the successful implementation of Tuesday’s deal a top priority.

A country made up of armed cantons will never know real peace or offer a home for refugees to return to

Although this is a promising first step, more challenges remain. Last month, Syria’s Higher Committee for People's Assembly Elections said a nationwide ballot scheduled for this month would be delayed in Sweida, as well as the northern provinces of Hasakah and Raqqa, until a "safe environment" is in place. These regions must feel represented, to avoid codifying community divisions and creating different classes of Syrian citizenship, as happened with the previous regime.

Some of the violence that took place in Sweida this summer was truly heinous, as was the suffering experienced by civilians in all communities. However, Syria can turn a corner with the right policies and good will efforts on all sides. If the Sweida plan proves successful, it could show a way forward not only for that region but for other provinces, enabling them to participate fully in the Syrian state and build a more united and stable country.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The story of Edge Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, established Edge in 2019. It brought together 25 state-owned and independent companies specialising in weapons systems, cyber protection and electronic warfare. Edge has an annual revenue of $5 billion and employs more than 12,000 people. Some of the companies include Nimr, a maker of armoured vehicles, Caracal, which manufactures guns and ammunitions company, Lahab

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150 employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

Tearful appearance Chancellor Rachel Reeves set markets on edge as she appeared visibly distraught in parliament on Wednesday. Legislative setbacks for the government have blown a new hole in the budgetary calculations at a time when the deficit is stubbornly large and the economy is struggling to grow. She appeared with Keir Starmer on Thursday and the pair embraced, but he had failed to give her his backing as she cried a day earlier. A spokesman said her upset demeanour was due to a personal matter.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eco%20Way%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20December%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ivan%20Kroshnyi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electric%20vehicles%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bootstrapped%20with%20undisclosed%20funding.%20Looking%20to%20raise%20funds%20from%20outside%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

'Falling%20for%20Christmas' %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Janeen%20Damian%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Lindsay%20Lohan%2C%20Chord%20Overstreet%2C%20Jack%20Wagner%2C%20Aliana%20Lohan%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%201%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

Sunday's games Liverpool v West Ham United, 4.30pm (UAE)

Southampton v Burnley, 4.30pm

Arsenal v Manchester City, 7pm

57%20Seconds %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rusty%20Cundieff%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJosh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Morgan%20Freeman%2C%20Greg%20Germann%2C%20Lovie%20Simone%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Hili 2: Unesco World Heritage site The site is part of the Hili archaeological park in Al Ain. Excavations there have proved the existence of the earliest known agricultural communities in modern-day UAE. Some date to the Bronze Age but Hili 2 is an Iron Age site. The Iron Age witnessed the development of the falaj, a network of channels that funnelled water from natural springs in the area. Wells allowed settlements to be established, but falaj meant they could grow and thrive. Unesco, the UN's cultural body, awarded Al Ain's sites - including Hili 2 - world heritage status in 2011. Now the most recent dig at the site has revealed even more about the skilled people that lived and worked there.