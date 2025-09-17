The Middle East is changing, but not in the way Israel thinks

On June 22, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a speech praising his country’s wave of air strikes against Iran. “Two days after the war began, I said: ‘We will change the face of the Middle East’,” Mr Netanyahu stated. “That is exactly what we are doing. Even if difficult days lie ahead, with God’s help, we will see days of greatness, unity, power – and peace.”

It is true that the region is changing, but not in the way Mr Netanyahu may have had in mind. On Monday, Arab and Muslim nations – representing a diversity of views and priorities – came together in Doha. With one voice, they condemned last week’s Israeli air strike on the Qatari capital, called for a halt to the war on Gaza and warned that Israeli policies of starvation and annexation were undermining “any chance of achieving peace in the region”.

Indeed, “peace” was a recurring theme in Doha, with the word appearing no fewer than 17 times in the emergency summit’s final declaration. This communique joins other significant examples of Arab and Muslim outreach regarding a better future for the Middle East. These include the Arab Peace Initiative, first endorsed in 2002, which offers Israel normalisation in return for a just settlement with the Palestinians. More recently, the July 29 New York Declaration at the UN offered “tangible steps in promoting mutual recognition, peaceful coexistence and co-operation among all States in the region” as well as condemning the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks against civilians.

It is difficult not to compare the settled, public position of much of the Arab and Muslim world’s leaders – normalisation and engagement in return for peace – with the kind of statements coming from those in positions of authority in Israel. “Gaza is burning,” the country’s Defence Minister Israel Katz wrote on X yesterday after heavy air strikes pounded Gaza city. A day before, Mr Netanyahu, standing beside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a news conference in Jerusalem, was unmoved when asked about the Doha strike and did not rule out further attacks on Hamas leaders “wherever they are”. Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue to occupy and bombard parts of Lebanon and Syria.

Israel may believe that it can ignore Arab-led peace initiatives, with supportive visits such as Mr Rubio’s this week seemingly buttressing the Israeli leadership’s decision to put all its security eggs in one US basket. But Mr Rubio has acknowledged the critical role Arab states continue to play in shaping the region’s future – including that of Israel. On Tuesday, Mr Rubio departed Israel to travel to Doha, where he said that “if there’s any country in the world that could help end [the Gaza war] through a negotiation, it’s Qatar”.

Israel’s policy of using violence the solve everything has led it into a dead end – and the way out is clear for those with the vision to see it

For Israel, therefore, ignoring Arab concerns – many of which are echoed by the international community – is very risky. A sense of international and regional estrangement may even be getting through. On Monday, Israeli media quoted Mr Netanyahu speaking at a Finance Ministry conference where he admitted the country was “entering a kind of isolation, and we will have to increasingly adjust to an economy with characteristics of self-sufficiency”. His remarks were followed by a dip on the Tel Aviv stock exchange.

On Friday, the UN General Assembly approved the French-Saudi proposal on building a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict. There is less than one week until France and Saudi Arabia lead another high-level conference on the issue in New York. It would be naive to expect Israel’s leadership to change course in the coming few days, but when confronted by dozens of neighbours – some of whom are treaty partners – meeting in Doha and its own Prime Minister acknowledging that its economy is now at risk, the country is watching its non-US alliances fray and its isolation becomes more profound. Israel’s policy of using violence to respond to all developments has led it into a dead end – and the way out is clear for those with the vision to see it.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Results Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Nicolas won the Raw Tag Team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro

AJ Styles retained the WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura

Nia Jax won the Raw Women’s title against Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The Undertaker beat John Cena

The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos and New Day

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Jinder Mahal won the United States title against Randy Orton, Rusev and Bobby Roode

Charlotte retained the SmackDown Women’s title against Asuka

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title against The Miz and Finn Balor

Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Cedric Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight title against Mustafa Ali

Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

While you're here David Powell: Thanks to Brexit, support for independence is growing among Scots

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.