Jordan instrumental in battling Iran's influence in Middle East, nominee for US envoy says

James Holtsnider, President Donald Trump's nominee for US ambassador to Jordan, has said Amman is "instrumental" in battling Iranian influence in the Middle East.

Mr Holtsnider told the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Thursday that security co-operation with Jordan allows Washington and Amman to "combat terrorism, deter illicit narcotics flows and counter malign actors".

"Jordan's leadership has also been instrumental in helping blunt the impact of Iranian adventurism," the former US Marine said.

Jordan was caught in the crossfire this year during the air war between Iran and Israel, intercepting some drones and missiles launched by Tehran. During King Abdullah II's visit to Washington in May, Secretary of State Marco Rubio "expressed appreciation for Jordan’s co-operation in advancing regional security, stability and prosperity".

Mr Holtsnider, a career Foreign Service officer who has served in embassies around the world including Iraq, Tunisia, Afghanistan and Somalia, described the relationship between the US and Jordan as "very strong" but said that it could "always be strengthened".

"I do think there is always more work to do to strengthen the bilateral relationship, particularly given the important role that Jordan plays in the region right now, and it has played for many, many years, particularly as we look at implementing the President's policy on Syria and activities going on in Israel," he said.

Amman has been a major contributor of aid and other assistance to Gaza over the course of the conflict. In late January, Jordan launched an aid and medical evacuation route to the enclave, where the healthcare system is close to complete collapse.

Senators Chris Van Hollen and Jeff Merkley released a report on Thursday accusing Israel of attempting ethnic cleansing in Gaza, and the report highlighted concerns from Jordanian officials about Israeli settlers blocking or attacking vehicles taking aid into the enclave.

"Officials estimated that about one in three convoys have been attacked while transiting from the Allenby Bridge to Gaza," the report stated.

Asked by Mr Van Hollen if he would commit to working with Congress to address issues of obstruction of the corridor by Israel, Mr Holtsnider said he would work with the committee "to do what we can".

India

Sergio Gor, Mr Trump's nominee for ambassador to India, hailed the US-India relationship, despite recent strain over trade.

"We're not that far apart on a deal on these tariffs," Mr Gor, a close Trump aide who is director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, told the committee. "I do think it will get resolved in the next few weeks."

Talks between Washington and Delhi are continuing after India, the world's fifth-largest economy, resisted opening its vast agricultural and dairy sectors. Bilateral trade between the two countries is worth more than $190 billion a year.

Mr Trump first imposed additional tariffs of 25 per cent on imports from India, then said they would double to 50 per cent from August 27 as punishment for New Delhi's increased purchases of Russian oil, as Washington works to end the war in Ukraine.

"Getting India to stop buying Russian oil is a top priority for this administration," Mr Gor said.

Mr Trump said on Tuesday that the administration was continuing negotiations and that he would speak with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Asked whether he would commit to pushing to ensure that a summit meeting of the Quad – India, Australia, Japan and the US – would take place this year, Mr Gor said that "the President is fully committed to continue to meet with the Quad and strengthening it".

Speaking on concerns that India was drifting closer to Beijing and Moscow, Mr Gor said New Delhi and Washington had much more in common.

"We have a lot more in common with India than we do with Russia or China, being the largest democracy at [a population of] 1.4 billion," Mr Gor said. "We share a lot more common values with the Indians."

He said the US has not had the "personal touch" when it comes to India, but he vowed that, if confirmed, "not only will I be able to bring that to New Delhi, but the President is also extremely personally engaged".

