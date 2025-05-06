Jordan's King Abdullah II meets Marco Rubio in Washington

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank" rel=""><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> US Secretary of State <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/marco-rubio/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/marco-rubio/">Marco Rubio</a> on Monday met Jordan's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/king-abdullah-ii/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/king-abdullah-ii/">King Abdullah II </a>in Washington to discuss security and stability in the Middle East. The talks at the State Department were held on the same day that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/05/israel-to-push-gazas-entire-population-south-laying-path-to-resettlement/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/05/israel-to-push-gazas-entire-population-south-laying-path-to-resettlement/">voted to intensify</a> the offensive against Hamas in Gaza to the point of seizing the entire enclave, a move that would lead to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. King Abdullah met President Donald Trump at the White House in February and offered to move 2,000 sick children from Gaza to Jordan for treatment. Health and Human Services Secretary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/13/who-is-rfk-trump-cabinet/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/13/who-is-rfk-trump-cabinet/">Robert F Kennedy Jr</a> told <i>Politico</i> at the weekend that Jordan had only taken 44 children so far. Mr Kennedy is frustrated with the pace of the initiative, it reported. At the time of the White House meeting, Mr Trump called Jordan's offer “really a beautiful gesture”. King Abdullah will also meet CEOs and representatives of companies in Texas, the Jordanian embassy in Washington said.