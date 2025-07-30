Trump announces 25% tariff on India 'for buying Russian weapons and energy'

The US will impose a 25 per cent tariff on goods from India as well as a "penalty" for its purchase of Russian energy and military hardware, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday.

In a message on Truth Social, Mr Trump accused New Delhi of enabling Russia's war in Ukraine through its purchases from Moscow.

"They have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD!" Mr Trump wrote.

He also accused India of having the world's most "strenuous and obnoxious" trade barriers.

The Indian embassy in Washington said New Delhi did not have an immediate response to Mr Trump's message.

President Donald Trump posted this message on Truth Social on July 30, 2025, warning India it will pay a penalty for its purchases of Russian oil and military equipment.

He did not specify what the additional penalty would be, but earlier this week he said he would place additional sanctions on Russia unless it works to end the war in Ukraine.

The Census Bureau reported that the U.S. ran a $45.8 billion trade imbalance in goods with India last year, meaning it imported more than it exported.

At a population exceeding 1.4 billion people, India is the world’s largest country and a possible geopolitical counterbalance to China.

India and Russia have close relations, and New Delhi has not supported Western sanctions on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on February 13, 2025. Reuters

