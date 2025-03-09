Who are Donald Trump's ambassadors in the Middle East?

President Donald Trump is continuing to fill his diplomatic roster, and many ambassador roles in countries around the world are still up for grabs.

Here, The National takes a look at who Mr Trump has chosen for ambassadorships in the Middle East and North Africa, and which roles have yet to be filled.

Israel: Mike Huckabee

Mr Huckabee is a former governor of Arkansas. Since leaving office in 2007, he has hosted political television and radio shows and been a commentator on others. He has frequently expressed great love for Israel and led several tour groups to the country over the years. He has in the past referred to the area as “Judea and Samaria”, the biblical terms settlers use to describe the West Bank, and has said there is no way to negotiate with Hamas.

Turkey: Tom Barrack

Mr Barrack is a billionaire and a long-time friend of Mr Trump. The grandson of Lebanese-Christian immigrants, Mr Barrack founded the private equity firm Colony Capital. He was the chairman of Mr Trump's first inaugural committee in 2017, and two years ago was acquitted of federal charges of unlawful lobbying.

Lebanon: Michel Issa

Mr Issa is a Lebanese-American businessman and philanthropist who is reported to be a golfing buddy of Mr Trump. In his announcement of his nomination on Truth Social, the President called him "an outstanding businessman, financial expert, and leader with a remarkable career in banking, entrepreneurship, and international trade". Mr Issa will take on a complex file at a complicated moment: Lebanon is slowly coming out of a lengthy political vacuum and is continuing to experience the effects of a devastating economic crisis. The country is also in an uneasy ceasefire with Israel.

Holdovers from Biden administration

Yemen: Steven Fagin

Mr Fagin began his tenure in 2022. A career member of the foreign service, he has held a wide range of positions in embassies and consulates throughout the world, including Iraq and Egypt. As ambassador, Mr Fagin has grappled with the rise in attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on international shipping that have precipitated US strikes on sites in Yemen.

Tunisia: Joey Hood

Mr Hood was confirmed in 2022. He previously served in leadership positions within the State Department's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, as well as in the embassies in Iraq, Yemen and Kuwait. He speaks French and Arabic.

Egypt: Herro Mustafa

Ms Mustafa acceded to the ambassadorship in 2023. She previously served as ambassador to Bulgaria, and before that held various posts in the foreign service around the world. Ms Mustafa is originally from the Kurdish region of Iraq, and her family fled the country in the 1970s for the US. She has served as ambassador during a complicated time for Egypt, as it navigates the fallout of the Israel-Gaza war.

Oman: Ana Escrogima

Ms Escrogima took up the position in 2023. She previously served as the State Department’s UAE-based Arabic-language spokeswoman, and was office director for Regional and Multilateral Affairs in the Near Eastern Affairs Bureau.

UAE: Martina Strong

Ms Strong has been UAE ambassador since 2023. She previously served as the chargé d’affaires at the US embassy in Saudi Arabia and also held diplomatic positions in Iraq, Bulgaria and Poland. She has won a number of State Department awards and speaks Arabic, Czech and Polish.

Kuwait: Karen Sasahara

Ms Sasahara was confirmed in 2023. Before becoming an ambassador, she served as deputy assistant secretary of state for North Africa and also as the consul general in Jerusalem during Mr Trump's first term. She is married to Mike Ratney, who is the departing ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain: Steven Bondy

Mr Bondy has been ambassador to Bahrain since 2021. Before that, he was chargé d’affaires and deputy chief of mission at the embassy in the UAE. His accession to the ambassadorship follows a stint as political/economic counsellor at the embassy in Bahrain.

Algeria: Elizabeth Moore Aubin

Ms Moore Aubin has been her current role since 2021. She previously served in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs and was also deputy chief of mission in Algiers.

Positions to be filled

There are still several Middle Eastern countries that Mr Trump has yet to name ambassadors for. The ambassadors to Jordan (Yael Lempert), Morocco (Puneet Talwar) and Saudi Arabia (Mike Ratney) have left or announced they would leave their posts after Mr Trump entered office.

The ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, left her role in December. John Godfrey, the ambassador to Sudan, left his post in February last year. The US has not had an ambassador to Syria since 2014.

