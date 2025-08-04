US ambassador receives First Class Order of Zayed II

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has conferred departing US ambassador Martina Strong with the First Class Order of Zayed II.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, presented the honour to Ms Strong during a meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Ms Strong arrived in the UAE as ambassador in 2023. The veteran diplomat had previously served as charge d’affaires in Saudi Arabia and deputy chief of mission in Bulgaria.

She was also in Iraq as the political minister counsellor in Baghdad and as the US Army’s political adviser in Basra.

During her nearly two years as ambassador, Ms Strong helped in “strengthening and advancing the strategic relations between the two nations across various fields”, Wam reported.

As ambassador, Ms Strong helped to welcome US President Donald Trump to the UAE in May in a historic visit in which the two countries expanded ties.

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

