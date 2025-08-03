UAE and US collaboration 'ripe for expansion', envoy says

America and the UAE are aligned on the "pathway forward" in the region, the US Ambassador to the country has said, as she hailed the strong partnership and opportunities for further co-operation in advanced technology and defence.

"As two countries, two longstanding partners and strategic allies, we're facing a moment of opportunity to strengthen our partnership but also to reach new frontiers and really push the horizons," Martina Strong told The National.

Ms Strong's interview took place as her term as US envoy to the UAE comes to an end. She assumed the position in 2023 at a time of American disengagement from the Middle East, when the post had been vacant for about two years.

"Whenever I think of our relationship, I like to think back to the very beginnings," she said, recounting the story of American doctors Pat and Marian Kennedy, who founded the emirate’s Oasis Hospital in 1960. That clinic went on to deliver thousands of Emirati babies at a nascent time in the country’s rapid modern development.

Ms Strong described co-operation on health – which began early on – advanced technology, artificial intelligence and space exploration as the key focus areas during her time in the UAE.

US Ambassador Martina Strong visits The National. Victor Besa / The National

She said she was "struck by how forward-looking the UAE has been" on artificial intelligence, having had an AI minister since 2017 – the first such ministerial appointment in the world.

"It's just remarkable that this country has managed to identify early on that this will be a priority." Ms Strong added that artificial intelligence was also one of the "key centrepieces" of US President Donald Trump's visit in May.

President Trump's visit

Mr Trump visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE on the first official overseas trip of his second term. The Gulf tour resulted in bilateral deals worth billions of dollars and highlighted the US's growing pivot towards the region.

"It's no accident that the President came here to the Gulf [first] and it's no accident that he visited these three countries," Ms Strong said.

Mr Trump was welcomed to the UAE by President Sheikh Mohamed, who bestowed him with the country's highest civilian honour, the Order Of Zayed, a reflection of the importance of the relationship between both countries.

"I've never seen a presidential visit like this," Ms Strong said. "It was so incredibly positive, you could feel it in the atmosphere. The friendship, the partnership. In some moments, I will tell you it was electrifying," she added.

"It was clear that the President was having a great time. He really enjoyed every stop," she said of the visit, adding that it was one of the most memorable events in her diplomatic career.

During the visit, in addition to many deals announced, plans for a UAE-US AI Campus in Abu Dhabi were unveiled. The Commerce Department described it as one of the largest outside the US. The campus is part of an AI Acceleration Partnership between the two countries.

"The area of collaboration is ripe for expansion," Ms Strong said, indicating opportunities beyond AI.

During Mr Trump's visit, a Major Defence Partnership and a partnership programme between the Texas National Guard were announced, increasing defence collaboration. "It's an area of opportunity where we can do much more together," the ambassador said.

"But what I have found striking is that the best work that we're doing here is when we're working together with our Emirati partners."

Ms Strong reflected on her first interview with The National after she arrived in the UAE, when she described the country as an "an anchor" in the region. "I believe that more than ever."

"The President welcomed and really appreciated Sheikh Mohamed's thoughts on where the region is headed," she said.

Mr Trump's visit came during heightened turbulence and conflict in the region – from the Gaza Strip to the Red Sea. He discussed Israel's war on Gaza and growing tension with Iran – at that time still engaged in nuclear negotiations – with leaders of the Gulf states he visited.

"They talked about the region, they talked about regional security but they also talked about the pathway forward," Ms Strong said. She emphasised that Washington was on the same path as the UAE – one focused on "prosperity, peace, coexistence, tolerance".