Future

Technology

UAE is a preferred partner in the AI race, says US Interior Secretary

Doug Burgum tells Hadley Gamble of potential to future-proof AI infrastructure

Hadley Gamble
Hadley Gamble

July 31, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Doug Burgum, the US Interior Secretary and chairman of America’s Energy Dominance Council, has praised the country’s relationship with the UAE in areas including the rapidly developing field of artificial intelligence.

“You've got a trusted relationship … mutual investment in protecting each other in terms of defence,” Mr Burgum said in On The Record with Hadley Gamble.

“A 1-2-3 agreement on nuclear. I mean, there's a number of things where you'd say, hey, there's great alignment to make this happen.”

US Interior Secretary confident that AI's demand for power will drive energy markets
ExclusiveUS Interior Secretary confident that AI's demand for power will drive energy markets
Read More

In an exclusive interview, the chairman of President Donald Trump’s Energy Dominance Council said that while the promised $1.4 trillion in UAE investment in the US was welcome, it is the opportunity to future-proof AI infrastructure that he is most excited about.

"I think one of the ideas that all countries [have] is how do they have a sovereign AI factory?” Mr Burgum said. "How do you make sure that if you're producing intelligence, that that intelligence supports the values that you're trying to drive as a country, as opposed to the bias that might be in someone else's algorithm or models?”

With the complexity of data sovereignty likely to dictate much of the decision-making process when it comes to building out AI infrastructure, the choice of partnership nations is more important than ever.

“The UAE is a country that’s got a great alignment with the United States in terms of a set of values, our economic visions, in terms of the potential for partnership, with a tremendous amount of capital to invest through their various sovereign wealth funds,” Mr Burgum said, all crucial factors in aligning on AI.

Beyond the energy imperative, Mr Burgum said: “When you're on that piece of soil, you follow the rules of the home country. In the same way we’ve built embassies abroad … there’s an opportunity for people that have rich energy resources and stable governments to be able to say, ‘hey, alongside your embassy let’s build an AI data centre’. That means that’s your [sovereign] data, that’s your land. And you’re protecting it."

As countries and companies look to adapt to data sovereignty and the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, building out infrastructure in the right places is crucial.

“The UAE is definitely one of those,” Mr Burgum said. “I think ... people would say, ‘hey, this would be a great place, because you've got a trusted relationship’."

Madrid Open schedule

Men's semi-finals

Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm

Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm

Women's final

Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm

Brief scoreline

Switzerland 0

England 0

Result: England win 6-5 on penalties

Man of the Match: Trent Alexander-Arnold (England)

On Women's Day
While you're here
The Sand Castle

Director: Matty Brown

Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea

Rating: 2.5/5

No.6 Collaborations Project

Ed Sheeran (Atlantic)

ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA

Starring: Nader Abd Alhay, Majd Eid, Ramzi Maqdisi

Directors: Tarzan and Arab Nasser

Rating: 4.5/5

Company%20Profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDirect%20Debit%20System%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sept%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20with%20a%20subsidiary%20in%20the%20UK%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elaine%20Jones%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The specs

AT4 Ultimate, as tested

Engine: 6.2-litre V8

Power: 420hp

Torque: 623Nm

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800)

On sale: Now

Tomorrow 2021
While you're here
The specs

Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol

Power: 154bhp

Torque: 250Nm

Transmission: 7-speed automatic with 8-speed sports option 

Price: From Dh79,600

On sale: Now

On Women's Day
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The specs

Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors

Power: Combined output 920hp

Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km

On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025

Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Company Profile:

Name: The Protein Bakeshop

Date of start: 2013

Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani

Based: Dubai

Size, number of employees: 12

Funding/investors:  $400,000 (2018) 

While you're here
WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE?

1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull

2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight

3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge

4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own

5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

TOP%2010%20MOST%20POLLUTED%20CITIES
%3Cp%3E1.%20Bhiwadi%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Ghaziabad%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Hotan%2C%20China%0D%3Cbr%3E4.%20Delhi%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E5.%20Jaunpur%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E6.%20Faisalabad%2C%20Pakistan%0D%3Cbr%3E7.%20Noida%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E8.%20Bahawalpur%2C%20Pakistan%0D%3Cbr%3E9.%20Peshawar%2C%20Pakistan%0D%3Cbr%3E10.%20Bagpat%2C%20India%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3ESource%3A%20IQAir%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Updated: July 31, 2025, 12:33 PM`
UAEArtificial IntelligenceUSTechnology
Read next...
US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum says the US is going “gangbusters” to catch up with China on electricity production.

US Interior Secretary confident that AI's demand for power will drive energy markets

The UAE prepares a presidential welcome for Donald Trump in Abu Dhabi early in May. This week, UAE ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba is reflecting on the security details of recently announced AI deals with the US. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

UAE ambassador promotes technology security of AI acceleration plans with US