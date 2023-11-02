US Senate confirms Herro Mustafa Garg as ambassador to Egypt

The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Joe Biden's pick for the next ambassador to Egypt in a pivotal time in the Middle East region.

The legislative chamber approved the former US Ambassador to Bulgaria, Herro Mustafa Garg, for the role in a voice vote.

In October, Ms Mustafa Garg testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, saying she was “particularly honoured” to serve “as the first American Ambassador of Kurdish descent” as a refugee of Iraqi Kurdistan.

With Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip after a deadly attack by Hamas members, Ms Mustafa Garg recognised that entering this role in Cairo is especially important at this time.

“We are witnessing in real-time Egypt's vital role as we strive to protect American citizens, secure the immediate and unconditional release of hostages, prevent harm to civilians, and prevent the conflict from spreading,” she also testified.

Ms Mustafa Garg said that the US embassy in Egypt should take a “very, very active role” with diplomacy between President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's government and other regional players with the Israel-Gaza developments.

She was most recently the US Ambassador to Bulgaria for more than three years.

Her 25 years in service includes work regarding Afghanistan, Iraq, and Lebanon, according to the White House.

Ms Mustafa Garg has also served as an advisor on the Middle East in the Office of the Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Director for Iran, Israeli-Palestinian Affairs, and Jordan at the National Security Council.

The approval of her ambassadorship follows the Senate's confirmation of Jack Lew as US Ambassador to Israel on Tuesday.