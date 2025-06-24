Early intelligence assessment finds US strikes did not destroy Iran nuclear sites, report says

An early US intelligence assessment has found that the weekend strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites did not destroy them, according to reports.

The strikes, which hit the Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan sites, failed to destroy the core components of Iran''s nuclear programme and probably only set it back by months, CNN and AP said on Tuesday, quoting sources.

The assessment was carried out by the Defence Intelligence Agency, the Pentagon’s intelligence arm, and is based on a battle-damage assessment conducted by US Central Command after the strikes.

CNN reported that two sources said Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium had not been destroyed, and that the centrifuges are largely “intact".

The report noted, however, that analysis was continuing and could change as more intelligence becomes available.

The White House denied the veracity of the "alleged assessment" and said it had been leaked by "an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community".

US President Donald Trump, speaking after the strikes, called them a "spectacular military success" that destroyed Iran's nuclear enrichment capabilities.

"Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated," he said in a national address on Saturday night.

Speaking at the Pentagon the next day, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US had “devastated” Iran's nuclear programme, although the strikes were "intentionally limited".

Iranian state media, however, said that all three sites had been evacuated and their contents moved before the bombings.

Satellite imagery from the days ahead of the US strikes showed some unusual activity near the Fordow site. Sixteen lorries could be seen near the site's tunnel entrance before apparently moving away a day later, according to satellite imagery firm Maxar.

New lorries and several bulldozers appeared close to the main entrance by Friday, with one truck very close to the main tunnel entrance, Maxar said.

HAJJAN %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Abu%20Bakr%20Shawky%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3EStarring%3A%20Omar%20Alatawi%2C%20Tulin%20Essam%2C%20Ibrahim%20Al-Hasawi%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHigh%20fever%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIntense%20pain%20behind%20your%20eyes%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESevere%20headache%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENausea%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVomiting%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESwollen%20glands%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ERash%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIf%20symptoms%20occur%2C%20they%20usually%20last%20for%20two-seven%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

States of Passion by Nihad Sirees,

Pushkin Press

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5