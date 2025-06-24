New Yorkers to decide if the city will have its first Muslim mayor

New York voters head to the polls on Tuesday for a Democratic primary election that could lead to the city electing its first Muslim mayor.

Voters face a dramatic choice between the two top candidates: former New York governor Andrew Cuomo and his main challenger, Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim socialist state assembly member who was born in Uganda.

Voting is expected to take place in sweltering heat and as the Big Apple tightens security after the US bombed Iran at the weekend.

The race has become a microcosm of New Yorkers’ views on the conflicts in the Middle East, with Mr Cuomo pledging support for Israel as Mr Mamdani criticises its wars in Gaza and Iran.

Whoever wins the Democratic primary will face incumbent mayor Eric Adams, who won the 2021 election as a Democrat but is running this time as an independent.

Polls have largely shown Mr Cuomo ahead, but a new Emerson College survey released on Monday showed Mr Mamdani prevailing in the city’s complex ranked-choice voting system.

The ranked-choice system operates as a series of instant run-offs, in which the candidate in last place is eliminated and his or her votes redistributed based on voters' second choice. That process is repeated until a winner is decided.

Mr Mamdani hopes his platform of rent freezes and free child care, funded through massive borrowing, will help voters look past his limited political experience as a state politician.

If victorious, Mr Mamdani stands a good chance in heavily Democratic New York of winning the general election in November.

He recently accused Mr Cuomo of Islamophobia, claiming that a political action committee supporting the former New York governor had doctored a photo of Mr Mamdani, artificially lengthening and darkening his beard.

