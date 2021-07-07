Eric Adams poised to be New York's next mayor after winning Democratic nomination

Mayoral candidate Eric Adams speaks to supporters during his election night party in New York. AP

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams won the Democratic nomination for New York City mayor on Tuesday, positioning the former police captain who stressed enhancing public safety to become the next leader of America's largest city.

Updated vote tallies posted online on Tuesday evening based on the city's police, two weeks after election day.

With fewer than 8,000 absentee ballots left to count, Mr Adams was ahead of the city's former sanitation chief, Kathryn Garcia, by 1 percentage point, or 8,426 votes. The Associated Press called the race for Mr Adams soon after the results were released.

Maya Wiley, a civil rights lawyer and former MSNBC analyst, was in third place, without an obvious path to victory.

The field of more than a dozen Democratic candidates was historically diverse. If elected, Mr Adams would be the city's second black mayor. Either Ms Garcia or Ms Wiley, who is black, would have been the first woman to hold the office.

The new results came one week after the city's Board of Elections — which has faced accusations of mismanagement for years — botched its initial tabulation of ranked-choice ballots, posting and then removing erroneous totals after mistakenly including test ballots.

In a statement, Mr Adams acknowledged some votes remained to be counted before looking ahead to November's election, when he will be heavily favoured over Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels civilian patrol, who has vowed to run on a “law-and-order” platform.

Registered Democratic voters outnumber Republicans in the city by more than a 6-to-1 margin.

“Now we must focus on winning in November so that we can deliver on the promise of this great city for those who are struggling, who are underserved, and who are committed to a safe, fair, affordable future for all New Yorkers,” Mr Adams said.

Ms Garcia did not comment on the results and her campaign said she would hold a news conference on Wednesday at 10am. Ms Wiley issued a statement criticising the Elections Board but stopping short of conceding the race, noting that the figures are “initial and uncertified.”

Former policeman Eric Adams is on track to become New York's next mayor after the city's elections authorities released new results showing he had maintained his lead in the Democratic primary. AFP

“We will have more to say about the next steps shortly,” Ms Wiley said.

The next mayor will oversee a still-nascent recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and will also confront several deep challenges, including a spike in shootings, persistent wealth inequality, a troubled public-school system and a lack of affordable housing.

The election offered an early look at how national Democrats may approach the fraught issue of policing in next year's congressional elections.

Mr Adams, 60, centred his campaign on improving public safety. Decrying the “defund the police” movement that has gained traction among some liberals, the moderate Mr Adams sought to strike a balance between addressing rising crime rates and eliminating racial bias from the department.

Ms Wiley, 57, who became the favourite of the party's liberal wing late in the race, proposed cutting one sixth of the city's police budget to fund mental-health support and other social services.

Ms Garcia, 51, ran a technocratic campaign focused on her long experience in government.

The incumbent mayor, Democrat Bill de Blasio, was unable to run for re-election due to term limits.

The ranked-choice system operates as a series of instant run-offs, in which the candidate in last place is eliminated and his or her votes redistributed based on voters' second choice. That process repeats until there are only two candidates remaining.

After seven rounds, Mr Adams was at 40.5 per cent, with Ms Garcia at 30.4 per cent and Ms Wiley close behind with 29 per cent. The eighth round eliminated Ms Wiley and reallocated her votes, with Ms Garcia picking up more of Ms Wiley's support but not enough to overtake Mr Adams.

