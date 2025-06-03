The new head of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, Johnnie Moore, appears at an event at the Museum Of Tolerance commemorating the anniversary of the October 7 attacks in Los Angeles, California, last year. Getty Images for Museum of Tolerance
The new head of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, Johnnie Moore, appears at an event at the Museum Of Tolerance commemorating the anniversary of the October 7 attacks in Los Angeles, California, last year. Getty Images for Museum of Tolerance
The new head of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, Johnnie Moore, appears at an event at the Museum Of Tolerance commemorating the anniversary of the October 7 attacks in Los Angeles, California, last year. Getty Images for Museum of Tolerance
The new head of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, Johnnie Moore, appears at an event at the Museum Of Tolerance commemorating the anniversary of the October 7 attacks in Los Angeles, California, last

News

US

Evangelical interfaith advocate who advises Trump named head of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

Johnnie Moore replaces Jake Wood, who left the foundation last week

Sara Ruthven
Sara Ruthven
Washington

June 03, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Johnnie Moore, an evangelical leader and businessman, has been appointed head of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), the organisation said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Moore, an adviser to President Donald Trump on interfaith issues, replaces Jake Wood, who left the top position at the foundation last week. Mr Wood said in a statement that he felt compelled to leave after determining the organisation could not fulfil its mission.

“GHF believes that serving the people of Gaza with dignity and compassion must be the top priority," he said in a statement.

He is the founder and chief executive of the boutique communications consultancy Kairos Company and president of the Congress of Christian Leaders. He has been active in interfaith dialogue, and was involved in the drafting of the 2017 Bahrain Declaration on Religious Freedom and Peaceful Coexistence in the Middle East.

According to his biography on the Kairos website, Mr Moore is a "noted evangelical friend" of Israel and has met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as various Palestinian government and civil society leaders. He also played "a significant role" in the development of the Abraham Accords, the biography says. John Acree, the acting director of the GHF, said Mr Moore has "a proven record of principled leadership and hands-on humanitarian work".

Mr Moore has praised the GHF on social media since its foundation, most recently lauding it for the development of a "women only" lane at aid distribution sites. He also posted on X that he had "several really encouraging meetings" with the International Committee of the Red Cross, though they don't "always see eye to eye". In another post, he called reports of violence at GHF-run aid distribution sites a lie "spread by terrorists".

There have been several reports of violence at distribution sites in the days since the GHF began operations. On Tuesday, 27 people were killed and 90 wounded when Israeli troops opened fire in the area, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The Israeli military said on social media it had fired shots near an aid distribution complex after "identifying a number of suspects moving towards forces". Both Israel and the US have denied or played down reports of violence.

“We welcome others to join us and urge extreme caution against sharing unverified information from sources that have repeatedly issued demonstrably false reports,” Mr Moore said in the statement. On social media, Mr Moore has drawn a connection between the so-called false reports and anti-Semitic violence in the US, particularly an attack on a Jewish group gathered in a park in Colorado.

The National has contacted Mr Moore for comment.

The GHF has faced criticism from the UN and humanitarian groups that have traditionally operated in the enclave. The news comes after a leading US consulting firm reportedly pulled out of the GHF last week. The Washington Post said that Boston Consulting Group had been hired last autumn to help design the programme and run its business operations, but that it withdrew its team operating in Tel Aviv on Friday.

A representative for the firm said the company had terminated its contract with the GHF and placed a senior partner on the project on leave, pending an internal review. The representative added that all the firm's work with the foundation was "pro bono". Boston Consulting Group set the prices for paying and equipping contractors associated with the foundation working to distribute aid in southern Gaza, the Post said.

More from Neighbourhood Watch:
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Tomorrow 2021
MORE ON THE US DEMOCRATIC PRIMARIES
Read more from Aya Iskandarani
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Read more about the coronavirus
Tomorrow 2021
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

E-cigarette report
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FINAL RECKONING

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg

Rating: 4/5

More on Quran memorisation:
Our legal consultants

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Neighbourhood Watch
The specs: 2019 BMW X4

Price, base / as tested: Dh276,675 / Dh346,800

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 354hp @ 5,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 1,550rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 9.0L / 100km

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Zayed Sustainability Prize
E-cigarettes report
The national orchestra
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

While you're here
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
More from Neighbourhood Watch
Transgender report
Avatar%3A%20The%20Way%20of%20Water
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJames%20Cameron%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESam%20Worthington%2C%20Zoe%20Saldana%2C%20Sigourney%20Weaver%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
World Mental Health Day
More on this story
Tomorrow 2021
While you're here
While you're here
World Mental Health Day
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

More on Quran memorisation:
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
More from this package
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEjari%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYazeed%20Al%20Shamsi%2C%20Fahad%20Albedah%2C%20Mohammed%20Alkhelewy%20and%20Khalid%20Almunif%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPropTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESanabil%20500%20Mena%2C%20Hambro%20Perks'%20Oryx%20Fund%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

World Mental Health Day
TICKETS

Tickets start at Dh100 for adults, while children can enter free on the opening day. For more information, visit www.mubadalawtc.com.

Tu%20Jhoothi%20Main%20Makkaar%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELuv%20Ranjan%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERanbir%20Kapoor%2C%20Shraddha%20Kapoor%2C%20Anubhav%20Singh%20Bassi%20and%20Dimple%20Kapadia%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
From Zero

Artist: Linkin Park

Label: Warner Records

Number of tracks: 11

Rating: 4/5

The specs: 2018 Infiniti QX80

Price: base / as tested: Dh335,000

Engine: 5.6-litre V8

Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic

Power: 400hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 560Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 12.1L / 100km

Explained
Section 375

Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, Meera Chopra & Rahul Bhat

Director: Ajay Bahl

Producers: Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak & SCIPL

Rating: 3.5/5

More from Alistair Burt
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
LA LIGA FIXTURES

Friday

Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm)

Valencia v Levante (midnight)

Saturday

Espanyol v Alaves (4pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm)

Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm)

Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight)

Sunday

Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm)

Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm)

Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

While you're here
More from this story
RACECARD%20
%3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3E9pm%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(Dirt)%202%2C000m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E9.30pm%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh70%2C000%20(D)%202%2C000m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E10pm%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Al%20Ain%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Prestige%20(PA)%20Dh100%2C000%20(D)%202%2C000m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E10.30pm%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(D)%201%2C800m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E11pm%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWathba%20Stallions%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(D)%201%2C600m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E11.30pm%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(D)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E12am%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(D)%201%2C400m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More from this package
WHAT%20MACRO%20FACTORS%20ARE%20IMPACTING%20META%20TECH%20MARKETS%3F
%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Looming%20global%20slowdown%20and%20recession%20in%20key%20economies%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Russia-Ukraine%20war%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Interest%20rate%20hikes%20and%20the%20rising%20cost%20of%20debt%20servicing%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Oil%20price%20volatility%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Persisting%20inflationary%20pressures%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Exchange%20rate%20fluctuations%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Shortage%20of%20labour%2Fskills%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20A%20resurgence%20of%20Covid%3F%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Tomorrow 2021
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
RESULTS

6.30pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group One (PA) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,600m

Winner RB Money To Burn, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer).

7.05pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner Ekhtiyaar, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson.

7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) $100,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner Commanding, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar.

8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m

Winner Benbatl, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor.

8.50pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner Zakouski, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

9.25pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group Two (TB) $350,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner Kimbear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

10pm Dubai Trophy Conditions (TB) $100,000 (T) 1,200m

Winner Platinum Star, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor.

10.35pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner Key Victory, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby.

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW

Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman

Director: Jesse Armstrong

Rating: 3.5/5

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
War on waste
While you're here
More coverage from the Future Forum
Volvo ES90 Specs

Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW)

Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp

Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm

On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region

Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

More on this story:
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Defence review at a glance

• Increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 but given “turbulent times it may be necessary to go faster”

• Prioritise a shift towards working with AI and autonomous systems

• Invest in the resilience of military space systems.

• Number of active reserves should be increased by 20%

• More F-35 fighter jets required in the next decade

• New “hybrid Navy” with AUKUS submarines and autonomous vessels

Profile of Tarabut Gateway

Founder: Abdulla Almoayed

Based: UAE

Founded: 2017

Number of employees: 35

Sector: FinTech

Raised: $13 million

Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

APPLE IPAD MINI (A17 PRO)

Display: 21cm Liquid Retina Display, 2266 x 1488, 326ppi, 500 nits

Chip: Apple A17 Pro, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine

Storage: 128/256/512GB

Main camera: 12MP wide, f/1.8, digital zoom up to 5x, Smart HDR 4

Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.4, Smart HDR 4, full-HD @ 25/30/60fps

Biometrics: Touch ID, Face ID

Colours: Blue, purple, space grey, starlight

In the box: iPad mini, USB-C cable, 20W USB-C power adapter

Price: From Dh2,099

Updated: June 03, 2025, 5:33 PM`

Evangelical interfaith advocate who advises Trump named head of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

Lockerbie bombing suspect's trial expected to begin in 2026

US citizen who joined ISIS in Syria sentenced to 10 years in prison

Who is Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the suspect in the Boulder attack on Jewish group?

My Dubai Salary: ‘I use my Dh140,000 monthly salary to support children’s charities’

Manchester United quiz 2024/25: Bruno Fernandes, Europa League and more

Saudi Arabia launches world's largest cooling system as pilgrims gather for Hajj

Cartoon for June 3, 2025

Raging fire at Sharjah's Al Hamriyah Port brought under control

Raging fire at Sharjah's Al Hamriyah Port brought under control

Colorado attack: Suspect in custody after multiple people injured

Colorado attack: Suspect in custody after multiple people injured

Israeli military vehicle rams bus carrying Palestinian Hajj pilgrims in Jenin

Israeli military vehicle rams bus carrying Palestinian Hajj pilgrims in Jenin

Abu Dhabi to develop new island with one-bed apartments priced at $1 million

Abu Dhabi to develop new island with one-bed apartments priced at $1 million