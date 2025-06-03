At least 27 killed and 90 injured near Gaza aid distribution centre in Rafah

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza
At least 27 Palestinians were killed waiting for aid at a distribution centre, after Israeli troops opened fire in Gaza's southern city of Rafah early on Tuesday morning, the enclave's Health Ministry said.
"Israeli artillery and aircraft fired shells and gunfire at displaced people as they waited for aid near a humanitarian aid distribution point," the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported, adding that at least 90 others were injured.
This comes after 31 people were killed on Sunday in a similar incident near a distribution centre run by the controversial US and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Another three were killed on Monday.
The Israeli military said on social media it fired shots at individuals about half a kilometre from the distribution complex after "identifying a number of suspects moving towards forces".
"Reports of casualties are known, details of the incident are under investigation," it added. The military said it does "not prevent Gaza residents from reaching the aid distribution complexes."
Israel's army first said it was unaware of the casualties caused on Sunday, then said its troops did not fire at civilians "near or within" the food bank in the south of Gaza, adding that "reports to this effect are false".
The UN has criticised the aid distribution plan, which leaves the usual co-ordinators such as Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA out of the loop. Little is known about the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, and aid groups say it endangers rather than helps civilians by delivering food through narrow, militarised corridors.
