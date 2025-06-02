Matthew Miller during his time as State Department spokesman. His briefings often involved heated exchanges with journalists as the Gaza war raged on. AFP
Matthew Miller during his time as State Department spokesman. His briefings often involved heated exchanges with journalists as the Gaza war raged on. AFP
Matthew Miller during his time as State Department spokesman. His briefings often involved heated exchanges with journalists as the Gaza war raged on. AFP
Matthew Miller during his time as State Department spokesman. His briefings often involved heated exchanges with journalists as the Gaza war raged on. AFP

News

US

Israel has 'without doubt' committed war crimes in Gaza, former US State Department spokesman says

Matthew Miller defends support for conflict while working in Joe Biden's government

Jihan Abdalla
Jihan Abdalla
Washington

June 02, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

A former US State Department official in Joe Biden's administration said Israel has “without a doubt” committed war crimes in Gaza.

Matthew Miller, a principal voice defending the former president's unwavering support for Israel’s war on the enclave, acknowledged that he could not have officially voiced such an opinion during his time in government.

"I don't think it's a genocide, but I think it is without a doubt true that Israel has committed war crimes,” he told Sky News in a podcast.

“When you're at the podium, you're not expressing your opinion, you're expressing the conclusions of the United States government and the United States government had not concluded they've committed war crimes,” he said in response to a question about why he did not express that view while in his post.

Mr Miller, who served as State Department spokesman from 2023 until President Donald Trump took office in January, said individual Israeli soldiers – rather than the state – have committed war crimes in Gaza.

“There have been individual incidents that have been war crimes, where Israeli soldiers, members of the Israeli military, have committed war crimes,” he said.

He added that, although Israel has opened investigations, it has not held soldiers accountable.

Mr Miller's briefings frequently featured heated exchanges with journalists. He now works as a partner in the Vianova communications consultancy group.

Israel's military operation in Gaza after the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023, have drawn global condemnation, along with accusations of wars crimes, genocide and ethnic cleansing. Israel has denied such accusations, but on occasion has found “failures” that caused civilians to be killed.

In December 2023, South Africa brought a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, alleging that the country has committed genocide against Palestinians.

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Read more from Kareem Shaheen
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
While you're here
WOMAN AND CHILD

Director: Saeed Roustaee

Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi

Rating: 4/5

Top goalscorers in Europe

34 goals - Robert Lewandowski (68 points)

34 - Ciro Immobile (68)

31 - Cristiano Ronaldo (62)

28 - Timo Werner (56)

25 - Lionel Messi (50)

*29 - Erling Haaland (50)

23 - Romelu Lukaku (46)

23 - Jamie Vardy (46)

*NOTE: Haaland's goals for Salzburg count for 1.5 points per goal. Goals for Dortmund count for two points per goal.

Updated: June 02, 2025, 2:56 PM`
Joe BidenDonald TrumpGaza

Israel has committed war crimes in Gaza, former US spokesman says

Eight injured in 'targeted terror attack' at hostage rally in Colorado

'We've not seen a plan,' WFP director says of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

Trump says he used trade as leverage to prevent possible nuclear war between India and Pakistan

Cartoon for June 2, 2025

Aldar unveils $11bn Fahid Island project in Abu Dhabi

'This is how you dress at Dubai Mall': Viral post sparks fashion etiquette debate

UAE universities on the rise in world education rankings as Harvard leads way

Raging fire at Sharjah's Al Hamriyah Port brought under control

Raging fire at Sharjah's Al Hamriyah Port brought under control

Israeli military vehicle rams bus carrying Palestinian Hajj pilgrims in Jenin

Israeli military vehicle rams bus carrying Palestinian Hajj pilgrims in Jenin

Colorado attack: Suspect in custody after multiple people injured

Colorado attack: Suspect in custody after multiple people injured

Israeli soldiers kills dozens of Palestinians as they gathered for aid

Israeli soldiers kills dozens of Palestinians as they gathered for aid