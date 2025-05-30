From Syria's war to US uncertainty: A refugee caught in Trump's aid freeze

On a rainy afternoon in Maryland, Mohammad Saaid Abdalnabi and a few fellow refugees pitch a tent in the corner of a car park and fire up a grill. The rich aroma of sizzling kebabs fills the air as they prepare traditional Syrian food for an event to thank donors who helped their families to begin new lives in the US.

Born and raised in Damascus, Saaid had dreamt of moving to the US since he was 12. When Syria’s civil war broke out in 2011 and pro-democracy protests spread across the country, calling for an end to president Bashar Al Assad’s authoritarian rule, his desire to leave grew stronger.

“I left Syria because I was at the age of joining the military,” Saaid tells The National. “When I turned 18, I tried to get my passport and come here as I did not want to fight my people, because the military was fighting our people."

Saaid grills chicken and lamb kebabs in Maryland for an event to thank donors. Nilanjana Gupta / The National

Saaid, 27, spent several years in Cairo, Egypt, where he met his wife, Reham Allahham. In October, his long-held dream finally began to take shape. He arrived in Maryland with Reham and their daughter Mirna, 5. He had nothing – no money, no home, just the will to start over.

The family was supported by Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area, a refugee resettlement agency that covered their hotel stay on arrival. By December, with the agency’s help, they had moved into a two-bedroom apartment in Calverton, with three months of rent funded.

For decades, the federal refugee resettlement programme has supported people fleeing war, disaster and persecution, offering limited cash and medical assistance along with case management, English-language classes and job placement services.

Saaid with his wife Reham and daughter Mirna in their apartment in Maryland. Nilanjana Gupta / The National

But for Saaid, rebuilding his life came with unexpected hurdles. Just as his family began to settle, the Trump administration froze refugee resettlement funds, leaving tens of thousands of newly arrived families in sudden uncertainty and hardship.

“We were honestly upset that unfortunately [the funding] stopped but we hope that the situation will get better,” Saaid says.

The funding freeze led to delays in his rent payments, leaving him anxious about how long the support would last.

Families who arrived after him received no assistance at all. Many were at risk of eviction. That is when the non-profit Homes Not Borders stepped in, using private donations to help several refugee families keep food on the table and roofs over their heads. The organisation also furnished apartments, including Saaid’s, with beds, sofas and other essentials, helping refugees make a fresh start.

“We had been doing about seven to 10 home setups a week. But then the refugee resettlement stopped when President Trump took over,” says Laura Thompson Osuri, executive director of Homes Not Borders.

Saaid and other refugees grill kebabs at a car park in Maryland. Nilanjana Gupta / The National

“Now we've been doing about four home set-ups a week, mostly for Special Immigrant Visa holders that used to work for the US government in Afghanistan. They're not getting any support from the US government. They're coming here on their own dime or sponsored by a non-profit here.”

With the funding freeze, resettlement agencies nationwide were forced to lay off hundreds of staff. So, Homes Not Borders hired some case workers part-time to help refugees connect to their benefits. The group has also helped many refugee families pay their rent.

“We used to be vendors of the resettlement agencies and get money from them for doing home set-ups. That has stopped, so that has been a hit to our budget,” Ms Osuri says.

With fewer new arrivals, the organisation has decreased the number of home set-ups it conducts. While this has reduced the need for staff time and resources, the group continues to seek donations and grants to support continuing resettlement work.

Refugees are an important part of the fabric of America, Ms Osuri says. “We need to start resettling all these people, especially the Afghan people that we promised that we'd bring them here.”

Laura Thompson Osuri, executive director of Homes Not Borders. Nilanjana Gupta / The National

Navigating a new life

In April, Saaid began working at a slaughterhouse in Baltimore, earning $2,500 a month. It was a step forward, but it came at a cost. The new income made him ineligible for food stamps and cash assistance. With $1,850 going towards rent each month, there’s little left to support his family.

Reham has enrolled in free English classes in Prince George’s County and helps Saaid improve his language skills, as his work hours prevent him from attending classes.

“When I first came here it was hard, but each month I feel that I'm improving and so is my English, hopefully,” he said. “I'm really happy that I came here and as I said it was my dream. I wish my home rent was lower so I could live a better life.”

Despite the challenges, Saaid remains hopeful. He expresses gratitude to Mr Trump for lifting sanctions on Syria – a move he believes may ease the burden on his parents and siblings still living in Damascus.

“I wish I could send money home but my current situation doesn't allow me as I can barely pay rent and cover my expenses,” he said.

Although the future remains uncertain, Saaid dreams of becoming a chef and building a stable life in the US. He continues to hold on to hope — for himself, for his family and for the people of Syria.

