Price of Syria sanctions relief could be deal with Israel, Lebanese minister says

Syria may have to pay for newfound western support by reaching an understanding with Israel, Lebanon's Culture Minister Ghassan Salame said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Arab Media Summit in Dubai, Mr Salame spoke of the need to support Syria, where “there are entire areas destroyed” after years of civil war. The US and Europe have offered the regime a new start with a promise to lift sanctions imposed during Bashar Al Assad's rule.

But Mr Salame alluded to whether there might be “a price tag or a cost for the western embrace”. “I believe the West does not offer anything for free,” he said.

Addressing what that cost may be, he said: “Perhaps pressure towards an understanding with Israel or something to that end." He went on to say there will be an effort “to diversify the foreign influence on Syria”, in reference to Iran's previous influence in the country.

Syria's economy is in dire need of reconstruction after years of civil war to return it to a civilian consumer footing. AFP

Syria and Israel have been technically at war since 1967. The former regime of Mr Al Assad, and his father Hafez Al Assad, negotiated peace with Israel several times, without agreement. An offensive led by the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham rebel front toppled the Assad regime on December 8.

Quoting unnamed sources, Reuters reported on Tuesday that the two sides have held direct talks in the region of Quneitra, where there is a demilitarised zone.

Mr Salame said that Syria is “in the early stages of transformation”, pointing out that its regional allies have shifted from Russia and Iran to Turkey and Arab Gulf states.

On May 14, President Donald Trump met Syrian leader Ahmad Al Shara in Riyadh after being urged to do so by Ankara and Saudi Arabia and asked him to join the Abraham Accords. In 1973, Syria launched a failed effort to regain the Golan Heights, which Israel occupied in 1967 and annexed in 1981.

Mr Trump also decided sanctions on the Syrian economy are to be lifted. This contributed to a similar move by the EU. Officials said that the moves were prompted by fears that the pressure on livelihoods could lead to another civil war and a revival of ISIS.

Although Mr Al Shara is a former ally of Al Qaeda, many see him as a bulwark against more extreme elements in the country. Israel has bombed Syria since he was named leader by fellow rebels in late January, but the raids have subsided in the last several weeks.

Mr Al Shara said this month that Syria is engaged in “indirect talks through mediators” with Israel “to calm down the situation so that it does not get out of control″.

There was no information about the participants in the talks, except that they reportedly included Ahmad Al Dalati, a former rebel whom Mr Al Shara appointed this month as governor of the mostly Druze province of Suweida in south Syria.

The Druze minority is also present in Israel. Last month, military intervention by Israel halted an onslaught by HTS-allied militias on the Druze minority.

The studios taking part (so far) Punch Vogue Fitness Sweat Bodytree Studio The Hot House The Room Inspire Sports (Ladies Only) Cryo

OIL PLEDGE At the start of Russia's invasion, IEA member countries held 1.5 billion barrels in public reserves and about 575 million barrels under obligations with industry, according to the agency's website. The two collective actions of the IEA this year of 62.7 million barrels, which was agreed on March 1, and this week's 120 million barrels amount to 9 per cent of total emergency reserves, it added.

House-hunting Top 10 locations for inquiries from US house hunters, according to Rightmove Edinburgh, Scotland Westminster, London Camden, London Glasgow, Scotland Islington, London Kensington and Chelsea, London Highlands, Scotland Argyll and Bute, Scotland Fife, Scotland Tower Hamlets, London

'Brazen' Director: Monika Mitchell Starring: Alyssa Milano, Sam Page, Colleen Wheeler Rating: 3/5

Where%20the%20Crawdads%20Sing %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOlivia%20Newman%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Daisy%20Edgar-Jones%2C%20Taylor%20John%20Smith%2C%20Harris%20Dickinson%2C%20David%20Strathairn%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The lowdown Rating: 4/5

TECH%20SPECS%3A%20APPLE%20WATCH%20SERIES%208 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041mm%2C%20352%20x%20430%3B%2045mm%2C%20396%20x%20484%3B%20Retina%20LTPO%20OLED%2C%20up%20to%201000%20nits%2C%20always-on%3B%20Ion-X%20glass%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20S8%2C%20W3%20wireless%2C%20U1%20ultra-wideband%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2032GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20watchOS%209%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EHealth%20metrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203rd-gen%20heart%20rate%20sensor%2C%20temperature%20sensing%2C%20ECG%2C%20blood%20oxygen%2C%20workouts%2C%20fall%2Fcrash%20detection%3B%20emergency%20SOS%2C%20international%20emergency%20calling%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20GPS%2FGPS%20%2B%20cellular%3B%20Wi-Fi%2C%20LTE%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Apple%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDurability%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20IP6X%2C%20water%20resistant%20up%20to%2050m%2C%20dust%20resistant%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20308mAh%20Li-ion%2C%20up%20to%2018h%2C%20wireless%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20eSIM%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinishes%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Aluminium%20%E2%80%93%20midnight%2C%20Product%20Red%2C%20silver%2C%20starlight%3B%20stainless%20steel%20%E2%80%93%20gold%2C%20graphite%2C%20silver%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Watch%20Series%208%2C%20magnetic-to-USB-C%20charging%20cable%2C%20band%2Floop%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Starts%20at%20Dh1%2C599%20(41mm)%20%2F%20Dh1%2C999%20(45mm)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, semi-final result: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate Champions Legaue final: June 1, Madrid

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Washmen Profile Date Started: May 2015 Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Laundry Employees: 170 Funding: about $8m Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

Yahya Al Ghassani's bio Date of birth: April 18, 1998 Playing position: Winger Clubs: 2015-2017 – Al Ahli Dubai; March-June 2018 – Paris FC; August – Al Wahda

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

MADAME%20WEB %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20S.J.%20Clarkson%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Dakota%20Johnson%2C%20Tahar%20Rahim%2C%20Sydney%20Sweeney%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tuesday's fixtures Group A Kyrgyzstan v Qatar, 5.45pm Iran v Uzbekistan, 8pm N Korea v UAE, 10.15pm

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

Results 1. New Zealand Daniel Meech – Fine (name of horse), Richard Gardner – Calisto, Bruce Goodin - Backatorps Danny V, Samantha McIntosh – Check In. Team total First round: 200.22; Second round: 201.75 – Penalties 12 (jump-off 40.16 seconds) Prize €64,000 2. Ireland Cameron Hanley – Aiyetoro, David Simpson – Keoki, Paul Kennedy – Cartown Danger Mouse, Shane Breen – Laith. Team total 200.25/202.84 – P 12 (jump-off 51.79 – P17) Prize €40,000 3. Italy Luca Maria Moneta – Connery, Luca Coata – Crandessa, Simone Coata – Dardonge, Natale Chiaudani – Almero. Team total 130.82/198.-4 – P20. Prize €32,000

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

Why seagrass matters Carbon sink: Seagrass sequesters carbon up to 35X faster than tropical rainforests

Seagrass sequesters carbon up to 35X faster than tropical rainforests Marine nursery: Crucial habitat for juvenile fish, crustations, and invertebrates

Crucial habitat for juvenile fish, crustations, and invertebrates Biodiversity: Support species like sea turtles, dugongs, and seabirds

Support species like sea turtles, dugongs, and seabirds Coastal protection: Reduce erosion and improve water quality

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHakbah%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENaif%20AbuSaida%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESaudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E22%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24200%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-Series%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGlobal%20Ventures%20and%20Aditum%20Investment%20Management%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna Rating: 1/5

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5

World Cup warm up matches May 24 Pakistan v Afghanistan, Bristol; Sri Lanka v South Africa, Cardiff May 25 England v Australia, Southampton; India v New Zealand, The Oval May 26 South Africa v West Indies, Bristol; Pakistan v Bangladesh, Cardiff May 27 Australia v Sri Lanka, Southampton; England v Afghanistan, The Oval May 28 West Indies v New Zealand, Bristol; Bangladesh v India, Cardiff

5 of the most-popular Airbnb locations in Dubai Bobby Grudziecki, chief operating officer of Frank Porter, identifies the five most popular areas in Dubai for those looking to make the most out of their properties and the rates owners can secure: • Dubai Marina The Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence are popular locations, says Mr Grudziecki, due to their closeness to the beach, restaurants and hotels. Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh482 to Dh739

Two bedroom: Dh627 to Dh960

Three bedroom: Dh721 to Dh1,104 • Downtown Within walking distance of the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and the famous fountains, this location combines business and leisure. “Sure it’s for tourists,” says Mr Grudziecki. “Though Downtown [still caters to business people] because it’s close to Dubai International Financial Centre." Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh497 to Dh772

Two bedroom: Dh646 to Dh1,003

Three bedroom: Dh743 to Dh1,154 • City Walk The rising star of the Dubai property market, this area is lined with pristine sidewalks, boutiques and cafes and close to the new entertainment venue Coca Cola Arena. “Downtown and Marina are pretty much the same prices,” Mr Grudziecki says, “but City Walk is higher.” Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh524 to Dh809

Two bedroom: Dh682 to Dh1,052

Three bedroom: Dh784 to Dh1,210 • Jumeirah Lake Towers Dubai Marina’s little brother JLT resides on the other side of Sheikh Zayed road but is still close enough to beachside outlets and attractions. The big selling point for Airbnb renters, however, is that “it’s cheaper than Dubai Marina”, Mr Grudziecki says. Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh422 to Dh629

Two bedroom: Dh549 to Dh818

Three bedroom: Dh631 to Dh941 • Palm Jumeirah Palm Jumeirah's proximity to luxury resorts is attractive, especially for big families, says Mr Grudziecki, as Airbnb renters can secure competitive rates on one of the world’s most famous tourist destinations. Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh503 to Dh770

Two bedroom: Dh654 to Dh1,002

Three bedroom: Dh752 to Dh1,152

The biog Hobbies: Writing and running

Favourite sport: beach volleyball

Favourite holiday destinations: Turkey and Puerto Rico​

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3ECompany%3A%20Zywa%3Cbr%3EStarted%3A%202021%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Nuha%20Hashem%20and%20Alok%20Kumar%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20UAE%3Cbr%3EIndustry%3A%20FinTech%3Cbr%3EFunding%20size%3A%20%243m%3Cbr%3ECompany%20valuation%3A%20%2430m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre Transmission: 6-speed automatic Power: 110 horsepower Torque: 147Nm Price: From Dh59,700 On sale: now