India launches missile strikes against Pakistan

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india">India</a> on Wednesday said it had struck Pakistan with missiles, nearly two weeks after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/22/many-deaths-reported-as-gunmen-attack-tourists-in-indian-kashmir/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/22/many-deaths-reported-as-gunmen-attack-tourists-in-indian-kashmir/">26 people were killed</a> by armed militants in the India-administered Kashmir valley. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> called the early-morning attack an "unprovoked and blatant <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/05/03/india-planning-imminent-strike-pakistan-tells-un/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/05/03/india-planning-imminent-strike-pakistan-tells-un/">act of war</a>", and said three people including a child had been killed. "We strongly condemn India’s cowardly action, which is a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law and established norms of inter-state relations," Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. "India’s reckless action has brought the two nuclear-armed states closer to a major conflict." Pakistan's air force shot down two Indian jets, state-run Pakistan Television reported, quoting security officials. Nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir were attacked in Operation Sindoor, India's Defence Ministry said in a statement. New Delhi said the attacks were “focused and non-escalatory”, and no “Pakistani military facilities were targeted”. “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the statement read. Pakistani Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2024/02/14/pakistans-pml-n-party-nominates-shehbaz-sharif-for-prime-minister-post/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2024/02/14/pakistans-pml-n-party-nominates-shehbaz-sharif-for-prime-minister-post/">Shehbaz Sharif</a> said five locations had been hit in the "cowardly" attack. "Pakistan has every right to give a befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India and a befitting reply is being given," Mr Sharif's office said in a statement. Residents in Mendhar and Poonch along the Line of Control in Jammu district were out on the streets as loud explosions were heard in the frontier towns after India's missile attack. One person was reportedly killed in Mendhar after heavy shelling. India and Pakistan have fought three wars, while a three-decade armed insurgency has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people. The Indian Defence Ministry's statement said New Delhi had "demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution". Minutes after the attack, the Indian Army posted on X that: "Justice is served.” The attack came as Iran’s Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/21/abbas-araghchi-cancelled-carnegie-iran/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/21/abbas-araghchi-cancelled-carnegie-iran/">Abbas Araghchi</a> was in the Pakistani capital Islamabad. There was heavy artillery shelling at several places across the Line of Control – the de facto border between Indian and Pakistani-administered Jammu and Kashmir. The strike came hours before Indian authorities had planned a security drill across the country for "effective civil defence in the event of a hostile attack". The last time such a drill took place was in 1971 when India and Pakistan went to a war, resulting in the formation of Bangladesh. Two weeks ago, 25 tourists and a pony-ride operator were killed and several injured after militants opened fire on them in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/05/05/india-and-pakistan-tension-has-reached-boiling-point-un-chief-warns/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/05/05/india-and-pakistan-tension-has-reached-boiling-point-un-chief-warns/">Pahalgam</a>, a hill station known as "mini Switzerland" in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22. India blamed Pakistan for the attacks but Pakistan denied any involvement. The Resistance Front, a Pakistan-backed terror outfit, had claimed responsibility for the brutal attack. Jammu and Kashmir is ruled by India and Pakistan in parts but has been claimed by both in its entirety since British colonisers left the subcontinent in 1947. Kashmir has been in the grip of an armed rebellion against New Delhi’s rule, which has killed tens of thousands of people. After the Pahalgam attack, India suspended all visas to Pakistani citizens and put a water treaty on "abeyance", depriving Pakistan of river water crucial for its irrigation. It also banned trade. Pakistan in retaliation closed its airspace for Indian carriers and expelled Indian diplomats. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/30/sheikh-abdullah-bin-zayed-issues-call-for-peace-in-talks-with-india-and-pakistan-ministers/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/30/sheikh-abdullah-bin-zayed-issues-call-for-peace-in-talks-with-india-and-pakistan-ministers/">Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed</a>, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, de-escalate tension and avoid further escalation that could threaten regional and international peace, Wam reported. Sheikh Abdullah also stressed the importance of heeding the voices calling for dialogue and mutual understanding to prevent military escalation, strengthen stability in South Asia and avoid further regional tensions. The UN said that Secretary General <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/08/un-chief-guterres-accuses-israel-of-failing-to-meet-legal-obligations-as-occupying-power-in-gaza/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/08/un-chief-guterres-accuses-israel-of-failing-to-meet-legal-obligations-as-occupying-power-in-gaza/">Antonio Guterres</a> is "very concerned" about the Indian military operations. Mr Guterres called for "maximum military restraint from both countries". "The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan," a UN statement said. US President Donald Trump called the attacks a "shame". Speaking at the White House in Washington, Mr Trump said that "I just hope it ends very quickly". Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed US <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/01/trump-names-marco-rubio-as-new-national-security-adviser-and-nominates-mike-waltz-as-un-ambassador/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/01/trump-names-marco-rubio-as-new-national-security-adviser-and-nominates-mike-waltz-as-un-ambassador/">Secretary of State Marco Rubio</a> shortly after New Delhi's strikes on Pakistan, AFP quoted the Indian embassy as saying. "India's actions have been focused and precise," the embassy said in a statement, adding that Mr Rubio, who is also currently the acting US national security adviser, had been briefed "on the actions taken".