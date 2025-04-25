Yale has decertified the Yalies4Palestine club after protests against a speech by Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir near campus. Reuters
News

US

Yale defends revoking pro-Palestine club status after protests over Itamar Ben-Gvir visit

'This is a dangerous moment,' faculty member tells The National

Cody Combs
Washington

April 24, 2025