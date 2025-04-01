Helyeh Doutaghi claims she was wrongly suspended after allegations were made by an 'AI empowered' website. Photo: Helyeh Doutaghi
Future

Pro-Palestine Yale scholar Helyeh Doutaghi officially sacked by university

AI-powered website accused academic of terrorist connections

Cody Combs
Washington

April 01, 2025