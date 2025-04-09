US market volatility continues as trade war escalates

US equities fluctuated on Wednesday as tariffs from the White House came into effect and China further raised levies on American goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 34 points, or 0.1 per cent, as of 10.15am Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.1 per cent higher.

The S&P 500 was 0.3 per cent higher in morning trading after quivering sharply at the opening.

Huge swings have become routine for financial markets worldwide recently, as investors struggle to work out what the US trade war will do to the economy. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 lurched between a gain of 4.1 per cent and a loss of 3 per cent in a second day of shocking reversals.

China announced it would raise the tariff on goods imported from the US to 84 per cent, effective from Thursday, in response to the White House placing a 104 per cent tax on many Chinese imports. The EU, subject to 20 per cent tariffs, said it would impose 25 per cent levies on a range of US imports, in a first round of countermeasures.

US companies are already struggling to navigate the tariff uncertainty. Delta Air Lines withdrew its full-year financial guidance, declining to reaffirm a forecast issued in January. Walmart is preparing for a worsening economy by keeping prices low and hunting for ways to take market share. Ford shares fell as Bernstein downgraded the car maker to “underperform” from “market perform”, saying significant downside is not priced in by the market yet.

Government bonds, traditionally seen as one of the world’s safest financial assets, are undergoing a dramatic sell-off, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond rising by 0.16 percentage points to 4.42 per cent, its highest since late February.

“Treasury yields are higher this morning despite further losses in US equity futures,” Oxford Economics lead analyst John Canavan wrote in a report. “Trading activity has been massive. Treasury futures activity has been three times the 20-day average so far.

“Yields are off their worst levels of the night but beginning to rise again into the open of trading in the US. The dollar index is 0.7 per cent lower currently, and [West Texas Intermediate] crude oil futures have tumbled 5.9 per cent to $56.14, the lowest since February 2021.”

Losses in European shares deepened, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 slumping about 3 per cent as the previous session's rally fizzled out.

Shares in large US and European drug makers slid, underperforming amid the broader market slump, and shares in oil and gas producers dropped as the intensifying trade war endangers energy demand.

Global drugmakers' stocks dropped across the board after US President Donald Trump reiterated plans for a “major” tariff on pharmaceutical imports, threatening an interwoven global supply chain.

Pharmaceutical imports were exempt from Mr Trump's first set of tariffs last week – but his administration has since indicated that levies on the sector, which in the past has been excluded from such action, are coming.

Stocks swung from big gains to losses by the end of Tuesday’s regular session in Europe, as hopes for deals ahead of tariff implementation evaporated.

