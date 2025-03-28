Trump thanks Muslims for support at White House iftar

US President Donald Trump on Thursday hosted the annual White House iftar dinner and thanked American Muslims for their support in the November 2024 elections. “The Muslim community was there for us in November – and while I'm president, I'm going to be there for you,” he said during a brief speech ahead of the dinner. “I think you know that.” In the 2024 US presidential election, Mr Trump saw an increase in support from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/05/arab-americans-for-trump-changes-name-after-president-announces-us-will-take-over-gaza/" target="_blank">Muslim and Arab</a> American voters, particularly in key swing states like Michigan and Arizona. Massad Boulos, the Lebanese father-in-law of Mr Trump's daughter Tiffany, who is serving as senior adviser to the President, met repeatedly with Arab American and Muslim leaders in the run-up to the election. Both promised Arab American and Muslim <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/14/trump-cabinet-israel-arab-americans/" target="_blank">voters</a> that Mr Trump was a candidate for peace who would act swiftly to end the wars in the Middle East and beyond. These aims have not yet been achieved. The iftar dinner was attended by ambassadors and chiefs of mission from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/25/president-sheikh-mohamed-discusses-uae-us-bilateral-relations-with-donald-trump/" target="_blank">United Arab Emirates</a>, Jordan, Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, Pakistan, Malaysia, Bahrain, Iraq and Oman, among others. Mr Trump said his “administration was engaged in relentless diplomacy to forge a lasting peace in the Middle East, building on the historic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/24/more-and-more-countries-want-to-join-abraham-accords-trump-says/" target="_blank">Abraham Accords</a>, which everybody said would be impossible”. “Now we're going to start filling them out, because, as you know, [former President Joe] Biden did nothing to fill them out,” he added. The Abraham Accords were brokered by the US during Mr Trump's first term in office, establishing established relations between Israel and several Arab nations. In 2020, the UAE and Bahrain signed the agreement with Israel, followed by Morocco at the end of that year and Sudan in early 2021. Mr Trump also expressed his wish for peace in the region. The dinner came as relentless Israeli bombardment continued to hit Gaza, after a January ceasefire the US President had claimed credit for was shattered on March 18. The President's “Gaza Riviera” proposal – suggesting that the Palestinian enclave be developed into a resort, with its population displaced to Egypt and Jordan – garnered widespread criticism in the region and beyond.