'More and more' countries want to join Abraham Accords, Trump says

US President Donald Trump on Monday said “more and more” countries want to join the Abraham Accords, the historic agreements that established relations between Israel and four Arab nations.

The 2020 accords were negotiated during Mr Trump's first term in office. His successor, Joe Biden, tried to expand the agreements to include Saudi Arabia but the effort was derailed by the outbreak of the Gaza war.

“You're going to see countries start to fill up the Abraham Accords, more and more countries want to join,” Mr Trump said during a cabinet meeting at the White House. “So countries are starting to want to get involved very much with the Abraham Accords again.”

Vice President JD Vance attacked the Biden administration for failing to add more countries to the Abraham Accords, claiming this was done out of “political spite”. He said more nations were now keen to sign on.

“What you see is a lot of these countries, that have historical ethnic or religious hatreds, want to build. They want to build new artificial intelligence. They want to build new real estate projects. They want their citizens to become rich and prosperous and peaceful, and they're setting to the side some of those old hatreds under the leadership of President Trump,” Mr Vance said.

