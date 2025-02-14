Elon Musk defended his cost-cutting plans at the White House on Tuesday, appearing alongside his son, X Æ A-12, and President Trump. Reuters
Elon Musk defended his cost-cutting plans at the White House on Tuesday, appearing alongside his son, X Æ A-12, and President Trump. Reuters

News

US

Thousands fired as Trump and Musk take axe to US government offices

About 75,000 workers have signed up for redundancy, the White House said, equal to 3 per cent of the civilian workforce

Reuters

February 14, 2025