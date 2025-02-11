Beth Williams is now the only remaining member of the US government's privacy and civil liberties oversight board. Cody Combs / The National
Trump’s shadow looms large at State of the Net conference amid mass federal layoffs

Lone remaining member of Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board addresses conference, insisting work continues

Cody Combs
Washington

February 11, 2025