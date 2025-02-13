Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara is pushing for sanctions placed on his country during the Assad regime to be lifted. Reuters
Russia and Iran must stay out of Syria if it wants sanctions relief, leading US senator says

Senate foreign relations committee chairman Jim Risch outlines four-point list of expectations for Syria’s new leaders

Ellie Sennett
Washington

February 13, 2025