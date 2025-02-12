Tulsi Gabbard’s appointment to the Trump administration has provoked alarm among some lawmakers, citing her views on Russia and her meeting with Bashar Al Assad in 2017. Bloomberg
Senate confirms Tulsi Gabbard, who met Assad in Syria, to lead US intelligence

Former Democratic congresswoman has aligned herself with the positions of some of Washington's historic adversaries, including Russia

Ellie Sennett
Washington

February 12, 2025