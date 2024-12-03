US sticks to the same Syria policy as rebels make gains

Washington is in wait-and-see mode as it monitors developments in Syria, where rebels from a designated terror group have made surprise gains against the US-opposed regime of President Bashar Al Assad. Last week's lightning advance led by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, a former Al Qaeda affiliate that has sought to present a more moderate image, saw the group take control of Syria's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/02/syrias-simmering-civil-war-boils-over-as-army-tries-to-regroup-after-aleppo-loss/" target="_blank">second-biggest city Aleppo</a>. The attack reawakened Syria's civil war after years of stasis and has posed a new threat to the Assad regime, which once again is relying on air support from key ally Russia to help it beat back the offensive. For the US, the complex dynamic is made trickier by the presence of about 900 American troops in Syria, mainly in the north-east and with some also stationed in the south, after deploying soldiers in 2015 to help local forces fight ISIS. Though it opposes the Assad regime and has <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/02/14/second-lease-on-life-for-caesar-us-house-passes-assad-anti-normalisation-act/" target="_blank">pushed back</a> against Arab countries' moves to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/syria/2023/05/08/arab-league-syria-return/" target="_blank">normalise ties</a> with Damascus, the US has not militarily intervened in Syria's civil war. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the US had “real concerns” about the goals of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/02/syrias-revived-insurgency-all-you-need-to-know/" target="_blank">Hayat Tahrir</a>. “At the same time, of course, we don't cry over the fact that the Assad government, backed by Russia, Iran and Hezbollah, are facing certain kinds of pressure,” he <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/12/01/white-house-actively-pursuing-ceasefire-and-hostage-deal-in-gaza-says-us-security-adviser/" target="_blank">told CNN</a>. When asked about the continuing US troop presence in Syria, the Pentagon on Monday stressed that it is “in no way involved” in the unfolding situation around Aleppo and called for “de-escalation”, without getting into details. “We remain fully prepared to defend and protect our personnel and assets,” Pentagon press secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder said. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said nothing had changed with respect to US policy on Syria. “Assad is a brutal dictator with blood on his hands, the blood of innocent civilians inside Syria, blood of his own people on his hands. Ultimately, what we want to see is a political process forward where the Syrian people get to determine who their leaders are,” he told reporters. A US official told <i>The National </i>that the situation in Syria represents a “perfect storm” of unpredictability, with recent setbacks for Hezbollah in neighbouring Lebanon and Russia's overstretched military in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine" target="_blank">Ukraine</a> both now wild cards in how the civil war evolves from here. Turkey's support for Hayat Tahrir and opposition to US-backed Kurdish fighters is another complicating factor, the official noted. “We've been doing the de-ISIS thing up in north-east Syria, but all this other stuff is a whole other political bag,” the official said. “We don't really have a dog in that fight”. The official said the US is carefully watching how the situation evolves over the coming weeks before president-elect <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> is sworn in on January 20. During his first term, the unpredictable Republican leader ordered air strikes against the Assad regime and also tried – unsuccessfully – to pull the US forces out of Syria. US troops in Syria have been the target of repeated drone and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/10/us-troops-in-syria-hit-by-drone-attack/" target="_blank">missile attacks</a> over the years, usually blamed on Iran-backed militias. Robert Ford, the last US ambassador to have served in Syria, said the Trump administration will need to carefully weigh what the US national interests are in Syria. “And then they need to think long and hard about what mission they would give the American military, if any,” he told <i>The National.</i> He predicted that the fight for Aleppo could be a “long slog” if the Assad regime makes a serious play to retake it. The veteran diplomat, who served as ambassador to Syria from 2011 to 2014, said regime forces “might be even weaker militarily than ever” but he doesn’t expect the regime to retake Aleppo anytime soon. Ethan Goldrich, who served as deputy assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs, was in charge of the Syria and Levant files from September 2021 to September 2024. He told <i>The National </i>that while the war had been quiet in recent years, the situation always remained unstable. Washington is “certainly we're not losing sleep over the Assad regime facing this new challenge” from Hayat Tahrir, but “we also have to keep in mind that the enemy of an enemy is sometimes still an enemy, and that's the situation with HTS as a designated terrorist organisation.” The US, UN and several other nations have designated Hayat Tahrir a terror group. At the United Nations, Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged an immediate halt to hostilities in Syria and a renewed focus on a UN-facilitated political resolution to the conflict. “The Secretary-General is indeed alarmed by the recent escalation of violence across north-west Syria,” said his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric. “All parties must do their utmost to protect civilians and civilian objects, including by allowing safe passage to those fleeing hostilities.” Mr Guterres reiterated the importance of returning to the framework outlined in UN Security Council resolution 2254, passed in 2015, which establishes a road map for Syria’s political transition and aims to end the conflict. Syria's conflict, which began in 2011 when Mr Al Assad cracked down on democracy protests, has claimed an estimated 500,000 lives, drawing in foreign powers and jihadist groups. David Adesnik, the vice president for research and a Middle East scholar focusing on Syria at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies think tank, said calls to follow resolution 2254 carried little clout given that Mr Al Assad has been “stalling for years” without consequence. “The UN clings to [resolution 2254] like a catechism, no matter hopeless it seems,” he told <i>The National.</i> The war had significantly subsided in recent years with Mr Al Assad regaining control of much of the country with Russian and Iranian support. The UN spokesman underscored the urgency of engaging with Geir Pedersen, the UN Special Envoy for Syria, to forge a “comprehensive path out of the conflict.” The US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters that the Biden administration has wanted UN negotiations to take place for a “very, very long time”. “It is the Assad regime who has ignored Security Council resolutions and refused to come to the table. The current situation on the ground is concerning,” she added. UN humanitarian operations in the country have been “largely suspended” across Aleppo, Idlib and Hama due to security concerns, Mr Dujarric said. However, three border crossings from Turkey used to deliver aid to north-west Syria remain operational.