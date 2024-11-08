UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and US president Donald Trump at the UN in 2017. Reuters
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and US president Donald Trump at the UN in 2017. Reuters

News

US

UN 'ready to work' with second Trump presidency

Donald Trump and many Republicans are deeply distrustful of the UN and other international forums

Adla Massoud
Ellie Sennett

November 06, 2024

View from DC

The inside scoop from The National’s Washington bureau

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from DC