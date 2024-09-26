Biden unveils $8bn in military aid for Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy meeting

US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Joe Biden </a>on Thursday unveiled another surge in military aid to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine" target="_blank">Ukraine</a>, worth nearly $8 billion, that comes at a critical moment in the war against Russia. Mr Biden announced the package in the run-up to a White House meeting with Ukrainian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/Volodymyr-Zelenskyy" target="_blank">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a>, vowing to "provide Ukraine with the support it needs to win this war”. The aid is part of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/04/24/us-senate-ukraine-israel-bill/" target="_blank">spending package</a> approved in April after a drawn-out fight with Republicans in Congress. Mr Biden said all of the $60 billion approved for Ukraine would be disbursed before he leaves office in January. The package includes $5.5 billion to be allocated before the end of the fiscal year and another $2.4 billion under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which allows the US to buy weapons for Kyiv from private companies instead of them coming from its own stockpile. Ukraine will be receiving additional air defence systems, Unmanned Aerial Systems and air-to-ground munitions, as well as another Patriot air defence battery. Mr Biden also directed the Pentagon to expand training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots. In a message on X, Mr Zelenskyy thanked Mr Biden and Congress, saying the aid would be used in “the most efficient and transparent manner”. The Ukrainian President is pushing the US and other western allies to allow his troops to use long-range missiles to strike deeper into Russia, which Mr Biden has repeatedly refused to approve. But on Capitol Hill, Mr Zelenskyy's reception was somewhat awkward, indicating that consistent military support for Ukraine is far from certain. The Ukrainian President held a private meeting with bipartisan congressional leaders on Thursday morning, as tension over Ukraine festers between Republicans. Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, an ally of Kyiv-sceptical presidential candidate Donald Trump, refused to attend the meeting after demanding Mr Zelenskyy fire his US ambassador Oksana Markarova. She visited a Pennsylvania weapons factory that included only Democrats, prompting Mr Johnson to accuse her of partisanship. “Support for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine continues to be bipartisan, but our relationship is unnecessarily tested and needlessly tarnished when the candidates at the top of the Republican presidential ticket are targeted in the media by officials in your government,” Mr Johnson wrote in a letter to the Ukrainian President. This is the latest row between Mr Zelenskyy and Republicans, as they grapple with a sea change of the party's traditional anti-Russia hawks and some of Mr Trump's far-right allies, who appear to have sympathetic views towards Moscow. Mr Zelenskyy told <i>The New Yorker</i> he believes Mr Trump's running mate, Senator JD Vance, is “too radical” and suggested he “read up” on the history of the Second World War. Mr Vance has been a critic of funding for Ukraine and this month outlined his vision for ending the war, suggesting: “Russia gets the guarantee of neutrality from Ukraine – it doesn't join Nato.” Mr Trump on Wednesday said Ukraine should have made concessions to Moscow before Russia's February 2022 attack, adding that even “the worst deal would’ve been better than what we have now”. Mr Zelenskyy is expected to use his Washington visit to present a “victory plan”, which Ukrainian officials have said includes calls on western allies to put more political and economic pressure on Russia to reach a negotiated settlement to end the war that began in February 2022. Vice President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a>, the Democratic candidate, will meet Mr Zelenskyy later on Thursday. She has pledged to continue to support Ukraine should she win. On Wednesday, on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York, Mr Biden <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/25/new-help-for-ukraine-will-be-announced-on-thursday-biden-says/" target="_blank">vowed to support Kyiv</a> “now and in the future” as G7 leaders pledged to underwrite Ukraine's postwar recovery. Mr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/09/25/russia-planning-attacks-on-ukraines-nuclear-power-plants-says-zelenskyy/" target="_blank">Zelenskyy this week addressed</a> the UN General Assembly and urged nations to seek “real, just peace”, instead of “a lull” in fighting. He said there is no alternative to the “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/06/14/ukraine-seeks-global-backing-for-peace-formula-at-swiss-summit/" target="_blank">peace formula</a>” first presented two years ago, which calls for the withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukraine, the release of prisoners and accountability for war crimes.