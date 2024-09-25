President Vladimir Putin at Russia's Security Council meeting on nuclear deterrence, at the Kremlin on September 25. AP
President Vladimir Putin at Russia's Security Council meeting on nuclear deterrence, at the Kremlin on September 25. AP

News

Putin warns West of nuclear retaliation if it supports Ukraine strikes

Putin and Biden have warned that a direct Russia-Nato confrontation could escalate into Third World War

Soraya Ebrahimi
Soraya Ebrahimi

September 25, 2024