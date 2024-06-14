Ukraine seeks global backing for 'peace formula' at Swiss summit

Ukraine will push for a diplomatic win this weekend as it seeks backing for its “peace formula” from beyond its usual circle of friends at a summit in Switzerland.

Russia is boycotting the talks, which aim to take a “first step” towards a peace process with 90 delegates, including Middle East and African representatives.

After touring the world to promote the summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes a show of global support will increase pressure on Moscow – as both sides step up cross-border attacks in the war's third year.

Although his formula calls for a withdrawal of Russian troops, Ukraine is focusing its pitch this weekend on points such as food security and nuclear safety that it hopes will have broad global backing.

China, which has also opted out, is touting an alternative set of six “common understandings” with Brazil that call for Moscow and Kyiv to sit around the same table.

Switzerland says they must eventually do so but it remains to be seen how far potential mediators such as Turkey or India will engage with the talks.

Representatives of 90 countries and organisations are expected at the peace talks at the lakeside Buergenstock Resort in Switzerland. Reuters

Who is attending the peace summit?

The Swiss organisers say 90 countries and organisations are taking part, about half from Europe and North America and the other half from the Middle East, Africa, Asia and South America.

The exact list of participants is yet to be revealed, with diplomats having lobbied extensively to widen the turnout beyond Ukraine's usual allies.

Turkey and India, two states that maintain reasonably friendly ties with both Moscow and Kyiv, have signalled they will take part but not revealed who will represent them.

Mr Zelenskyy will be there after making a round-the-world push to promote the summit to countries such as Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the Philippines.

Senior guests from Nato countries that strongly support Ukraine will include US Vice President Kamala Harris, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Argentina's President Javier Milei is attending after joining the G7 talks that are taking place in Italy immediately beforehand.

About 4,000 military personnel have been called up to ensure security at the peace talks. EPA

Who is not attending?

Russia is shunning the Swiss conference. It says the summit is a pro-Ukrainian event and does not offer “real diplomatic solutions”.

Ukraine's military backers “cannot claim to advocate for peace while simultaneously fuelling the conflict”, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Swiss officials say Russia must be involved in a peace process at some point, but was not invited this time after making clear it was not interested.

China said it would not attend a peace conference that does not involve its ally Russia.

Together with Brazil it recently issued six alternative “common understandings” on peace, which call for a conference recognised by both Russia and Ukraine.

According to Beijing, more than 100 countries have “responded positively” to the China-Brazil proposals, with 52 saying they endorse them or could do so.

Brazil has not confirmed whether it will participate in the Swiss conference. Neither has South Africa, another non-aligned state.

China and Brazil have put forward alternative peace proposals that call for Moscow and Kyiv to sit around the same table. AFP

Will this summit end the war?

Not very soon. Swiss officials are managing expectations by making clear this is only a “first step” to set out the foundations of a peace process.

Switzerland says it would be willing to hand over stewardship of the next stage of peace talks to another country, with Turkey seen as a possible candidate.

Mr Zelenskyy will initially seek backing for three areas of his 10-point peace formula – nuclear safety, food security and the protection of children – where Ukraine believes there is a broad consensus.

It believes any show of support from a wide group of countries would strengthen its position and make a statement that Russia cannot ignore.

European officials are also hoping for any joint declaration to recognise basic principles such as international law and the UN charter.

If there is no agreement on a joint text from the 90 participants, Switzerland could make a declaration summing up the talks as hosts.

Ukrainian troops carry the coffin of a fallen serviceman in Kyiv's Independence Square. AP

What else is happening on Ukraine?

Ukraine and Russia exchanged missile fire overnight as both sides step up cross-border attacks.

The war is a key focus of the G7 summit where Mr Zelenskyy hailed an $50 billion agreement to put frozen Russian assets towards a loan to Ukraine.

He said the money would go on defence and reconstruction. Russia has threatened to retaliate.

Elsewhere, Nato is seeking a greater role in overseeing long-term support for Ukraine in what is widely seen as an attempt to “Trump-proof” the alliance.

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg wants military support to be led by a Security Assistance Group for Ukraine under the alliance's top military commander.

“This will ensure that we have a more long term, more predictable support for Ukraine,” said Mr Stoltenberg.