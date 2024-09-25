Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives to address the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. AP
Russia planning attacks on Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, says Zelenskyy

Moscow using satellite images to obtain detailed information about nuclear energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President says

Adla Massoud
New York

September 25, 2024