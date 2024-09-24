Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the UN Security Council meeting in New York on Tuesday. AP
Iran and North Korea 'accomplices' in Ukraine conflict, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President accuses Tehran and Pyongyang of supplying weapons to Russia, with Iran said to have sent short-range missiles.

Adla Massoud
United Nations

September 24, 2024