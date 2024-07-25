Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold talks with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Thursday. AFP
Biden and Harris to meet Netanyahu as US insists Gaza truce is close
Negotiations on ceasefire and hostage release agreement are 'in the closing stages', White House says
25 July, 2024