Ceasefire talks in Doha postponed until next week, Israeli sources say

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza
Talks scheduled for Thursday in Doha between warring parties in Gaza have been postponed until next week, to await Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's departure from Washington, Israeli sources have said.
The agreement was that talks would go ahead after Mr Netanyahu met US President Joe Biden on Wednesday to discuss a prospective deal first before the Israeli delegation would depart to Doha, an Israeli official said, according to Haaretz.
Now, sources tell AFP that the delegation will leave next week, postponing much-awaited talks for a ceasefire that Mr Netanyahu said was "close" to being achieved.
On Wednesday, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said Secretary of State Antony Blinken had discussed the talks with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
They "discussed the remaining issues on the table and practical solutions to bridge the differences between the parties," Mr Miller said.
"The secretary reiterated that the US continues to see a deal as critical to bringing the hostages home and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people."
Mr Netanyahu visited Washington where he made a speech to US Congress on Thursday as anti-Netanyahu protesters gathered outside his hotel and marched towards the Capitol, demanding an end to US aid to Israel.
He had come under fire from the families of hostages captured by Hamas on October 7 for initially delaying his delegation's departure to Doha from Wednesday until Thursday.
Einav Zangauker who is the mother of one of the hostages said Mr Netanyahu is "preventing the implementation of the deal for personal reasons", adding that he will "continue stalling" during his visit to the US.
Officials from Egypt, the United States and Qatar were also expected to join the meeting scheduled for Thursday.
