US House Speaker Mike Johnson meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the day of Netanyahu’s address to Congress. Reuters
US House Speaker Mike Johnson meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the day of Netanyahu’s address to Congress. Reuters

News

MENA

Ceasefire talks in Doha postponed until next week, Israeli sources say

Officials from the US, Israel, Egypt and Qatar were set to discuss a deal on Thursday

The National
The National

25 July, 2024

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Talks scheduled for Thursday in Doha between warring parties in Gaza have been postponed until next week, to await Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's departure from Washington, Israeli sources have said.

The agreement was that talks would go ahead after Mr Netanyahu met US President Joe Biden on Wednesday to discuss a prospective deal first before the Israeli delegation would depart to Doha, an Israeli official said, according to Haaretz.

Now, sources tell AFP that the delegation will leave next week, postponing much-awaited talks for a ceasefire that Mr Netanyahu said was "close" to being achieved.

On Wednesday, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said Secretary of State Antony Blinken had discussed the talks with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

They "discussed the remaining issues on the table and practical solutions to bridge the differences between the parties," Mr Miller said.

"The secretary reiterated that the US continues to see a deal as critical to bringing the hostages home and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people."

Mr Netanyahu visited Washington where he made a speech to US Congress on Thursday as anti-Netanyahu protesters gathered outside his hotel and marched towards the Capitol, demanding an end to US aid to Israel.

He had come under fire from the families of hostages captured by Hamas on October 7 for initially delaying his delegation's departure to Doha from Wednesday until Thursday.

Einav Zangauker who is the mother of one of the hostages said Mr Netanyahu is "preventing the implementation of the deal for personal reasons", adding that he will "continue stalling" during his visit to the US.

Officials from Egypt, the United States and Qatar were also expected to join the meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The Little Things

Directed by: John Lee Hancock

Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto

Four stars

Pad Man

Dir: R Balki

Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte

Three-and-a-half stars

While you're here
Company profile

Company name: FinFlx

Started: January 2021

Founders: Amr Yussif (co-founder and CEO), Mattieu Capelle (co-founder and CTO)

Based in: Dubai

Industry: FinTech

Funding size: $1.5m pre-seed

Investors: Venture capital - Y Combinator, 500 Global, Dubai Future District Fund, Fox Ventures, Vector Fintech. Also a number of angel investors

Our legal consultant

Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Company profile

Name: WonderTree
Started: April 2016
Co-founders: Muhammad Waqas and Muhammad Usman
Based: Karachi, Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Delaware, US
Sector: Special education, education technology, assistive technology, augmented reality
Number of staff: 16
Investment stage: Growth
Investors: Grants from the Lego Foundation, UAE's Anjal Z, Unicef, Pakistan's Ignite National Technology Fund

COMPANY PROFILE

Company name: Almouneer
Started: 2017
Founders: Dr Noha Khater and Rania Kadry
Based: Egypt
Number of staff: 120
Investment: Bootstrapped, with support from Insead and Egyptian government, seed round of
$3.6 million led by Global Ventures

SPEC SHEET: SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP5

Display: Main – 6.7" FHD+ Dynamic Amoled 2X, 2640 x 1080, 22:9, 425ppi, HDR10+, up to 120Hz; cover – 3/4" Super Amoled, 720 x 748, 306ppi

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 4nm, octa-core; Adreno 740 GPU

Memory: 8GB

Capacity: 256/512GB

Platform: Android 13, One UI 5.1.1

Main camera: Dual 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) + 12MP wide (f/1.8), OIS

Video: 4K@30/60fps, full-HD@60/240fps, HD@960fps

Front camera: 10MP (f/2.2)

Battery: 3700mAh, 25W fast charging, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless

Connectivity: 5G; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC (Samsung Pay)

I/O: USB-C

Cards: Nano-SIM + eSIM; no microSD slot

Colours: Cream, graphite, lavender, mint; Samsung.com exclusives – blue, grey, green, yellow

In the box: Flip 4, USB-C-to-USB-C cable

Price: Dh3,899 / Dh4,349

COMPANY PROFILE

Name: SmartCrowd
Started: 2018
Founder: Siddiq Farid and Musfique Ahmed
Based: Dubai
Sector: FinTech / PropTech
Initial investment: $650,000
Current number of staff: 35
Investment stage: Series A
Investors: Various institutional investors and notable angel investors (500 MENA, Shurooq, Mada, Seedstar, Tricap)

BABYLON

Director: Damien Chazelle

Stars: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart

Rating: 4/5

The Specs:

The Specs:

Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Power: 444bhp

Torque: 600Nm

Price: AED 356,580 incl VAT

On sale: now.

The specs

Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo

Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm

Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm

Transmission: 9-speed auto

Price: from Dh498,542

On sale: now

Company Profile

Company name: OneOrder

Started: October 2021

Founders: Tamer Amer and Karim Maurice

Based: Cairo, Egypt

Industry: technology, logistics

Investors: A15 and self-funded

More from UAE Human Development Report:
COMPANY PROFILE

Company name: Revibe
Started: 2022
Founders: Hamza Iraqui and Abdessamad Ben Zakour
Based: UAE
Industry: Refurbished electronics
Funds raised so far: $10m
Investors: Flat6Labs, Resonance and various others

Updated: July 25, 2024, 6:51 AM