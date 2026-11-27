Artist Zahra Halepota became familiar with Islamic illuminations and miniatures at an early age. But she never imagined that she could learn the craft herself.

She was exposed to Islamic art on the streets of Sindh, in Pakistan, and in homes in Surrey, on the outskirts of London – the two places where she grew up.

But when it came to choosing an art school, she found that they only taught modern and contemporary art from western traditions. “Like a lot of Muslims, you tend to think that your tradition is separate to the arts that you study. What you’re taught in art schools is oil painting or modern art. It [your tradition] is like a shadow that lives around you,” she said.

“You go to your country and its in the mosques and the facades and everywhere, but you don’t know how to do it because you’re disconnected from it."

It was only when she met the London-based Iranian miniaturist Anahita Alavi that Halepota realised there were opportunities to study the craft, which can take years to master. “I learnt it in London out of all the places,” she said.

Yusuf Islam performs at the Cambridge Festival of Islamic Arts. Photo: Sayed Hussain Show caption: Yusuf Islam performs at the Cambridge Festival of Islamic Ar…

Connecting British Muslims to their cultural heritage is one of the aims of this month's Cambridge Festival Islamic Arts. Halepota is a curator of the event.

The 10-day programme of exhibitions, concerts and workshops enables artists and musicians from the UK and across the Islamic world to present their craft. Musician Yusuf Islam opened the festival with a talk about the “art of growing up” and performed three songs.

Fragile traditions

The term Islamic arts applies to paintings, crafts, music, design and architecture produced for centuries in the Muslim world – from West Africa to South-East Asia.

The Cambridge festival aims to show the breadth of that culture. “Our main intention is to make people – when they hear the word Islam – to think about beauty,” said festival director Luke Wilkinson.

Quote Where as 50 years ago ignorance was due to lack of knowledge, now ignorance is due to a terrible false picture of Islam Ahmed Keeler

Although Islamic arts may often be viewed as the preserve of museums, the festival wants to show the traditions are still alive. A clear example of that is at found the Cambridge Central Mosque, where the festival’s flagship exhibition presented works by living artists and craftsmen.

Calligraphy by Cairo resident Mahmoud Atef shows a sequence of words orbiting each other, in a nod to Islamic astronomy. They depict a Quranic verse that describes the Sun, Moon and stars orbiting in precise measure.

“The written word is so central in the Islamic tradition, and because of that, and because of all the metaphors of writing and the pen and the tablet in the Quran, there is such attention to the meanings and metaphors of letters,” Mr Wilkinson said. “Calligraphers when taking the time to draw and connect these letters, can have a really deep spiritual connection."

Nu ala Nur by Naoki Yamamoto. Photo: Cambridge Festival of Islamic Arts Show caption: Nu ala Nur by Naoki Yamamoto. Photo: Cambridge Festival of I…

While in western modern art the emphasis is on an artist's individuality, they play a less prominent role in Islamic traditions, Halepota said.

"These techniques were developed throughout the centuries. You have room for creativity, but you're still within a tradition within a system, like classical music," she said. "Replicating is a form of respect, it is not a lack of creativity."

But the exhibition's strikingly original contributions suggest that could be changing. Another notable contribution was by Naoki Yamamoto, a Japanese manga artist who also practises Islamic calligraphy. Iranian artist Marzieh Kaviani created a panel of wood marquetry using a complex pattern of overlapping stars.

Calligraphy by Mahmouf Atef. Photo: Cambridge Festival of Islamic Arts Show caption: Calligraphy by Mahmouf Atef. Photo: Cambridge Festival of Is…

But the festival comes at a time of growing community tension in the UK, with anti-Muslim violence on the rise.

“When British people hear the word Islam or Muslim in the UK or in Europe, many people will think about the stuff they see in headlines. Most of them will be negative. We’re trying to change that” Mr Wilkinson said.

“This will take time. It's not going to happen this year. It won't happen next year. Cultural influence takes time, but it's much more powerful than anything else."

The Ash-Shams wal-Qamar exhibition in Cambridge. Photo: Anisa Hussein Show caption: The Ash-Shams wal-Qamar exhibition in Cambridge. Photo: Anis…

Remembering 1976

Mr Wilkinson described British Muslims are the most underrepresented group in arts and culture in the UK. They are also among the youngest communities, with 50 per cent under the age of 24.

The festival is modelled on the World of Islam Festival, which took place 50 years ago at the Hayward Gallery in London and was opened by Queen Elizabeth II. This was the first representation of Islamic arts in the UK and Europe at the time – and organisers say it has not been matched since.

British scholar of Islam Ahmed Keeler, who organised the World of Islam, said he was upset at the growing hostility towards Islam. “Fifty years ago the general public knew little about Islam as a religion and were entirely ignorant regarding Islamic civilisation. The public was open to appreciate another and unfamiliar world,” he told The National.

“The establishment was supportive as they wanted good relations with the recently liberated Gulf states. The conflict in the Middle East was seen to be between Arabs and Israelis. Islam was not an issue."

World of Islam founder Ahmed Paul Keeler, left, with Luke Wilkinson, director of the Cambridge Festival of Islamic Arts. Photo: Cambridge Festival of Islamic Arts Show caption: World of Islam founder Ahmed Paul Keeler, left, with Luke Wi…

The World of Islam festival was founded on the idea that Islamic art was rich in diversity and cultural crossovers, and that showing them together revealed the “unity” of Islam at its core.

“Where as 50 years ago ignorance was due to lack of knowledge, now ignorance is due to a terrible false picture of Islam and Islamic civilisation being perpetuated by a rising tide of Islamophobia,” he said.

The UAE helped to fund the World of Islam exhibition at the time. The organisers of the Cambridge festival say they share the same motivations seen 50 years ago. “Ahmed Keeler’s vision was that all of Islamic art has one simple message, which is to show unity beneath diversity, or the unity that is latent within diversity,” Mr Wilkinson said.

Representing that diversity or “kaleidoscope of beauty” was one of the biggest challenges for this edition of the festival, he said.

“Each culture has given so much and continues to give so much, and so that's a responsibility for us to reflect that to people in the UK and to the whole Islamic world. That’s a big responsibility,” he added.

Building bridges

The Cambridge festival’s organisers did not approach groups actively hostile to Muslims. “You can't start with the people who are completely against you. You've got to start with the people who are undecided, the undecided middle. These are people that you can actually talk to,” Mr Wilkinson said.

“This is the majority of people in the UK. There's not many people who are steadfastly hostile, but there are lots of people who are unsure."

The festival also includes interfaith events with Christians, Jews and Hindus in Cambridge, to show connections between the religions and create dialogue between the communities.

Islamic art by Adam Williamson on display. Photo: Karen Lau Show caption: Islamic art by Adam Williamson on display. Photo: Karen Lau

Adam Williamson, an artist specialising in the Arabesque arts and geometry, held a workshop at the mosque, where people from different backgrounds came together to build a large geometric sculpture out of bamboo.

Many of the festival’s visitors have not been Muslim. Joseph Yow, a retired social worker in Cambridge, took part in some workshops and said he had always been fascinated with Islam and Islamic architecture.

He was “very open minded” about what he wanted to see. “I can’t explain it. I listen to the music and I feel very emotional,” he said.

Arts in exile

Conflict, migration and exile are perhaps the biggest threats to this rich cultural heritage – an issue the festival also seeks to address.

Aleppo’s tradition of Muwashshahat, a form of musical poetry with roots in Islamic Andalusia, was presented to visitors by Ibrahim Al Muslimani, a musician from the Syrian city.

Al Muslimani fled Syria during the civil war and spent years working with a younger generation of musicians to keep Aleppo’s musical traditions alive.

Syrian musician Ibrahim Al Muslimani holds a workshop. Photo: The Cambridge Festival of Islamic Arts Show caption: Syrian musician Ibrahim Al Muslimani holds a workshop. Photo…

He said the tradition was passed on orally from teacher to pupil through a tradition known as the mashq. He said that such teaching traditions are at the core of Islam.

“Part of what is understood in the teaching of Islam is the reception. The teacher responds to a request to learn from his pupils,” he said.

Al Muslimani acknowledged the four teachers in Aleppo who taught him, all of whom were students of Sheikh Omar Al Batch, an imam and composer who died in 1950. “My universe is formed by those teachers. I felt a huge responsibility that this knowledge [must be passed on].”

In 2009, he formed the band Nawa with the aim of presenting the “unrecorded” musical traditions of Aleppo. That work continued while he lived in Turkey.

The war in Syria forced many musicians to flee and has had two lasting effects on musical tradition in the country, he added. It helped raise the profile of Syrian music overseas, while also exposing Syrian musicians to new influences that they have incorporated into their work.

The festival’s music curator, Dunya Habbash, said there was a rich variety of musical traditions in the Islamic world. “Historically, the debate wasn’t black and white, which is why you have this proliferation of so many different types of Islamic music."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, visits the Cambridge Central Mosque. Photo: Fujairah Crown Prince Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujaira…

Future festivals

There is hope for annual festivals to be held, as well as an expansion of collaborations with arts institutions in the Muslim world.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, travelled to Cambridge for the festival. Cultural institutions from the emirate agreed to team up with University of Cambridge colleges and arts institutions to launch programmes dedicated to Islamic research and arts.

Fujairah’s Al Bader Initiative also presented Al Maalad, an Emirati version of the traditional art of the mawlid, which recalls and praises the birth of the Prophet Mohammed.

Al Bader Initiative performs Al Maalad. Photo: Cambridge Festival of Islamic Arts Show caption: Al Bader Initiative performs Al Maalad. Photo: Cambridge Fes…

Youmna, a doctoral student at the University of Cambridge, attended the performance with her family.

“I really like mawlid events, in general, and I’ve never been to an Emirati one or in this style,” she said. “This festival is so amazing. It is a celebration of love and beauty.”