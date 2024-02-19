New art residency programme aims to create cultural dialogue between UAE and Pakistan

An art residency programme between the UAE and Pakistan is inviting artists to explore the concept of rain.

Dubai's independent art space Bayt AlMamzar and the Pakistan's creative platform Dastaangoi have launched their inaugural Artist Exchange Residency Program for 2024 with a focus on artistic dialogue and forging a cultural bridge between the two countries.

Titled Once Upon a Rain, the residency is now open to artists who live in either country to apply for a place in the programme. One artist from each country will be selected and will spend a month in the exchange, exploring and then creating work in their new environments.

“Water and in specific rain, has been a very interesting subject for the two countries,” Amad Mian, the co-founder and curator of Dastaangoi tells The National.

“Pakistan with its problems with flooding, UAE with its cloud seeding efforts and deficit of water – this is also the first year that Pakistan had cloud seeding done and it was the UAE government that helped facilitate it.”

The residency invites artists to delve into all facets of rain. From its acoustic qualities to its symbolic and narrative significance or even beyond the tangible, rain can be explored for its intellectual and profound impact on the environment in the contexts of each country.

Dastaangoi is a creative platform in Pakistan that is on a mission to promote the diversity and culture from the Global South to the world. Photo: Dastaangoi

“There are so many ways of looking at rain, water scarcity, global warming – these are the narratives that are so extremely relevant and important in our time,” Mian adds.

“Water and rain are deeply rooted in the essence of our being. Residencies like this can allow us to ascertain research and other ways of communicating on these subjects.”

Establishing a cultural dialogue between the UAE and Pakistan is a crucial and creative way to forge stronger ties between creative communities, Mian elaborates, while also exploring the converging narratives between two different cultures and countries that have historical links to one another.

“The residency touches on the long-standing relationship the two countries have had,” he says.

“It's also a unique opportunity for the two artists selected to explore the respective countries, their cultures and methodology of living.”

Dastaangoi’s other artist-in-residence program, now in its second intake, focuses on inviting artists from all over the world to Pakistan. In 2022, three of the invited artists from Europe travelled across Pakistan to capture the country’s majestic countryside.

The outcome of the programme showcased the diversity of the country's landscapes from the varying perspectives of the three painters, resulting in an exhibition titled The North, held at Dubai's ICD Brookfield Place.

This, Mian believes, is the power of artist in residence programs – to help reshape perspectives and explore new narratives. It’s an outcome he hopes for the UAE and Pakistan artist residency programme.

“It creates space for artists, curators and creatives to be able to explore new narratives, build relationships and have experiences that would otherwise not be available,” he says.

“It allows the artists to not have to think about space and instead be able to focus on their work and growing through new lived experiences.”

The residency will take place from April 1 to 30 and is open to all forms of artists, with a specific focus on visual artists.

Each organisation will provide the invited artist from each country with accommodation, a studio space to work in and curatorial assistance. They will also assist in applying for funding to cover travel and production costs. Applications to apple for the residency close on March 10.

To apply, artists must fill the form available through the link at @baytalmamzar or @dastaangoi’s Instagram account.