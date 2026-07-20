UK's King Charles visits eco-friendly mosque in Cambridge

Britain's King Charles III met religious leaders and community representatives during a visit to the main mosque in Cambridge on Monday.

King Charles smiles and shakes hands as he arrives at Cambridge Central Mosque. Reuters Info

Hours after appointing Andy Burnham as UK Prime Minister, the monarch celebrated the award-winning religious building.

Cambridge Central Mosque is built on sustainable, environmental leadership and serves as a place of worship and community engagement.

King Charles meets faith leaders and community members. AFP Info

King Charles unveiled a plaque marking its status as Europe’s first eco-mosque.

It has won several awards, including the Riba National Award, with Marks Barfield architect Matthew Wingrove also being recognised by Riba East and the mosque trust being named as client of the year in 2021.

A shoe-less King Charles at the eco-friendly mosque. AFP Info

“The urban intervention of inserting a mosque capable of welcoming 1,000 worshippers within a low-rise, residential neighbourhood, without dominating it, is masterful,” a designation from the architecture organisation said.

Its leader is Shaykh Abdal Hakim Murad, a scholar who also goes by the name Timothy Winter.