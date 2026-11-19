The emirate of Fujairah is teaming up with University of Cambridge colleges and arts institutions to launch programmes dedicated to Islamic research and arts.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, travelled to Cambridge to witness the signing of four agreements at Newnham College.

These include an initiative with the School of Calligraphy and Ornamentation (Soco) of Fujairah, and with Al Bader Initiative, a cultural programme to be led by the Crown Prince to promote the values of Islam through books and festivals.

This follows Fujairah’s support of the inaugural Cambridge Festival of Islamic Arts, which opened on Thursday with a programme of music, calligraphy, poetry and exhibitions from across the Islamic world.

The event comes 50 years after Ahmad Keeler – an adviser to CFIA – staged the first World of Islam Festival in the UK.

From left, Luke Wilkinson, director of the Cambridge Festival of Islamic Arts, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and Dr Esra Al Hamal, of the School of Calligraphy and Ornamentation of Fujairah. Photo: Fujairah Crown Prince Media Office Show caption: From left, Luke Wilkinson, director of the Cambridge Festiva…

The Cambridge festival is expected to be held annually in the famous university city, in collaboration with Fujairah. At the signing ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed spoke of establishing Fujairah as a centre for knowledge and creativity, and promoting the emirate's participation in international cultural forums.

According to a statement by the Crown Prince’s office, the collaboration seeks to “strengthen academic and knowledge-based partnerships among the signatories and expand co-operation in education, culture and the arts”.

Officials representing Cambridge University Press, Cambridge Islamic College and the CFIA were the signatories at the ceremony held at the university.

Cambridge researchers will be able to access Soco's collection of manuscripts, while artistic and academic exchanges are expected, said Soco managing director Dr Esra Alhamal.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, in the historic English city of Cambridge. Photo: Fujairah Crown Prince Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujaira…

“These agreements open new horizons for collaboration with distinguished academic and cultural institutions,” she said. “Through these partnerships, we look forward to advancing scholarly research in the arts of Islamic manuscripts, connecting their rich historical heritage with contemporary artistic practices and further strengthening Fujairah’s position as a hub of knowledge and creativity in this field.”

Dr Eisa Younes Al Baloushi, secretary general of Al Bader Initiative, said the agreements would be linked to “clearly defined” outcomes including exchanges and joint events, research and development of artistic and creative programmes, and digital educational content. “We look forward to these agreements opening new pathways for knowledge creation and exchange,” he said.

The co-operation will include career development opportunities for teachers, improvements to curriculum design and assessments of the impact of educational programmes.