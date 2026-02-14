Macro Rubio, the US Secretary of State, told European leaders that Washington demanded the survival of the continent as part of a new Western century.

A year after a contentious address by JD Vance, the vice-president, to the Munich Security Conference, Mr Rubio recalled the post-Second World War partnership but challenged the Europeans to align with US leadership.

Mr Rubio demanded the recovery of a "sane foreign policy" as well as efforts to resist "civilisation erasure". "This is why President Trump demands seriousness and reciprocity from our friends here in Europe," he said. "The reason why my friends is because we care deeply."

"We do not want our allies to be weak because that makes us weaker," he declared. "An alliance is what we want that is not paralysed by fear, fear of climate change, fear of war, fear of technology, instead we want an alliance that boldly races into the future."

With European countries racing to expand defence spending and building up its military, the secretary of state demanded more.

"We want allies who can defend themselves so that no adversary will ever be tempted to test our collective strength," he said. "We want allies who are proud of their culture and of their heritage, who understand that we are heirs to the same great and noble civilisation and who together with us, are willing and able to defend it."

Mr Rubio castigated the UN for its failures, including that it failed to stop the war in Gaza. He said it took the US to get Ukraine and Russia to the talks table.

Giving an update on those talks, he said he could predict Russia was committed to a deal. "Here's the good news," he said. "The good news is that the issues that need to be confronted to end this war have been narrowed. That's the good news. The bad news is they've been narrowed to the hardest questions to answer, and work remains to be done on that front."