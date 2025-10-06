Mosque firebomb attack fuels hate crime fears in UK amid rise in extremist views

Muslims are “terrified” of visiting their local mosque after it was firebombed, with two worshippers narrowly escaping with their lives in what witnesses told The National was a “terrorist attack”.

Worshippers in Peacehaven, East Sussex, say they have been braced for an assault after the rise of extremist views in Britain, especially since the nationalist flag-waving march of 150,000 people in London last month led by the far-right figure, Tommy Robinson.

Fears are rising that after the attack on a synagogue in Manchester last week, where two Jewish worshippers were killed, religious sites are becoming increasingly vulnerable.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” by the arson incident. “Attacks against Britain’s Muslims are attacks against all Britons and this country itself,” his official spokesman said. “Anti-Muslim hatred has no place in Britain.”

Escaping flames

It now appears that mosque chairman, named as Mohammed Khan, came within seconds of losing his life after petrol was poured on to the building's steps and under his car parked outside the front door shortly after prayers on Saturday evening.

Sussex Police having released images of balaclava-clad people approaching the door, before spraying suspected accelerant and starting a fire.

The attackers also tried to force their way inside the building, which Mr Khan had locked but when the fire took hold, accompanied by a friend, he fled the mosque in Peacehaven.

“This was terrorist attack and attempted murder,” the mosque’s founder Khuram Kiani told The National. “Everybody is terrified to come here now. We had night prayers yesterday around 8pm and not many people attended.”

Mr Kiani was asked if it was now safe to practise religion in Britain and he highlighted the rise of anti-immigrant far-right, as well as the Reform UK party that is leading the way in UK polls.

“Politically what's happening in this country at the moment, it could be linked to that,” rather the Manchester synagogue attack, he said of the firebombing.

“We want these people to be arrested and prosecuted for what they have done, as this is a hatred attack, a terrorist attack, because the way they've done it, they tried to burn the mosque! We had two people inside who were very lucky to escape, otherwise the situation could have been different.”

Further attacks?

Speaking outside the mosque, Jo Shiner, chief constable of Sussex Police, called on any member of the public with information to come forward “and help us to bring those perpetrators to justice for what has just been absolutely horrific”.

Asked by The National if the country should be braced for more religious attacks, she said it was key to get information on the Peacehaven incident “so that we can deal with that”.

Osman Shala, a Muslim from Albania who runs a car valeting service next to the mosque, said the area has been very peaceful with few previous incidents, bar bacon being left on the mosque’s doorstep two years ago.

He said an increasing number of migrants had recently come to the area, which is among the more deprived in Sussex, southern England, with the majority from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Egypt.

“This area has a big Muslim community that is very peaceful but now many people are very worried, to be honest,” he added.

The National entered the mosque, which has a large carpeted room for prayer and a separate area for women, where the smell of burning was still present. Mr Kiani said Mr Khan was still in a state of “deep shock” and had found it difficult to sleep since the attack.

Community love

The non-Muslim population has been praised for kind-hearted acts, with several people arriving to drop off cards expressing their support.

“We just wanted to give the Muslim community our peace and love, and emphasise that division and hatred doesn't solve anything,” said retired police officer Jason Ede, who delivered a card from his family.

“I just think sometimes little acts of kindness within communities can reduce some of the tensions,” he said. “I’m not a religious person but this was just hateful.

He had also been part of a Stand up to Racism event, a counter-rally to a march in central London last week. “I think what's happening now is there's a bit of [US President Donald] Trump in this and a lot of Tommy Robinson," said Mr Ede. "People now just feel really enabled and empowered to say things and commit racist acts."

The Peacehaven attack has been condemned by the Board of Deputies of British Jews, which said “every faith community has the right to worship free from fear, our country is better than this”.

Sussex police have said the incident was “not being treated as a terror-related incident at this time.”

