Keir Starmer seeks to shore up UK leadership with career-defining speech

Recognising Palestinian statehood might have gone some way to shoring up Keir Starmer’s popularity among his Labour peers but the UK Prime Minister’s leadership is under the greatest pressure since he took office, party insiders have told The National.
The rise of the hard-right Reform UK party alongside several government policy reversals and a serious drop in the polls has led to open talk about Mr Starmer’s potential replacement.
There is tangible unease at the Labour conference in Liverpool over his ability to lead the country, with insiders predicting a serious challenge could come as early as next year.
The problem is that replacing a prime minister – a politically nuclear option – by no means guarantees election success and, as the Conservatives demonstrated, can lead to more chaos and near extinction.
“Clearly, people are now openly talking about his removal,” a senior Labour official told The National. “But I would say as someone who doesn't like Starmer, you look at the potential field of replacements and there's not a single candidate who would actually make things better.”
That feeling among the party’s influencers puts even greater pressure on Mr Starmer to deliver a speech on Tuesday to win back the doubters and reverse dire polling.
He is expected to argue that Britain is at “a fork in the road” between choosing right-wing populism or a more progressive route.
The Labour leader will also make it clear that it is now a direct contest between himself and Nigel Farage, the Reform leader, given the Tories demise in popularity. “It is a test, a fight for the soul of our country,” he is expected to say.
Leadership conversation
But a former Labour adviser to a previous prime minister said a “conversation” on a leadership challenge was needed, as the “whole party is somewhere between upset and furious”. They added: “I’m afraid that we need someone else."
Joe Dromey, secretary general of the closely Labour-aligned Fabian Society, suggested the mood had “improved a bit in the last few days” with some more positive polling, although Labour still trails Reform.
“We need to avoid breathless talk about this conference being make or break for Keir Starmer and focus [on the] hard graft of delivery and setting out the opposition to Farage and Reform, exposing their lies and how far their views are from the majority of the British public,” he added, referring to Reform leader and co-founder Nigel Farage.
Mr Starmer’s choice of personnel for his Downing Street team has also been questioned, with many also leaving government after only a year’s service.
Emma Burnell, editor of the Labour List website, said: “In personnel terms, they just didn't seem to be quite geared up for it, you've got people in No 10 who were brilliant campaigners, but campaigning and governing are two different skills."
Immigration battle
Key to stopping Reform and its hardline policies on immigration will be to find a policy that prevents so many illegal migrants entering Britain, one of the biggest issues for voters.
“They have to deal with this issue in order to compete at the next election,” the Labour official said of the UK government. “If they don't, it's over.”
But with tough new Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood in place, he added: “I don't think there is a better chance of a Labour politician doing what needs to be done on immigration.”
Ms Burnell also argued that resolving immigration and restructuring the economy would take time and that people had to be patient.
“We live in an era where you can get things delivered to your home in 20 minutes, so we expect government to be able to do things much quicker than they're actually able to,” she said.
Palestinian credit
The recognition of Palestine could therefore help Mr Starmer firm up his increasingly nervous party.
Mr Dromey said Palestinian recognition was “definitely something that has gone down well with the party”, although it was unclear whether it had shored up Mr Starmer’s position.
The Fabian Society chief also said it proved the Prime Minister could still stand up to US President Donald Trump over policy differences.
“Palestinian recognition has shown that the Prime Minister is able to act independently and do things which are strongly opposed by President Trump, when they are the right things to do,” he said.
Others are more cynical, suggesting the main drive behind recognition was clawing back the Muslim voters who, furious at Labour’s previous pro-Israeli position, had flocked to independent candidates.
“It might restore Starmer some credibility but this was also about us losing Muslim voters in this country,” said another Labour insider.
However, Ms Burnell said it was “an affirmative action” that showed the government was “taking what's happening in Palestine very, very seriously”.
The question now is whether Mr Starmer will be taking the podium again next year as Labour leader.
