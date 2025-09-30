Farage's lead across UK polls should be the big concern for Starmer

There’s a febrile atmosphere in British politics, fuelled by the annual party conferences. Party leaders have the opportunity at these conferences to energise supporters and members. Supporters and members also have a chance to air grievances in public. Right now the grievances are louder than the energising. When the Labour party conference closes in Liverpool on Wednesday the British political caravan heads to Manchester for the Conservatives.

Both Britain’s traditional parties of government have little in common except one massive, shared problem: disappointment. Voters and party members as well as MPs and other politicians understand both Labour and the Conservatives are way behind in the opinion polls. Both are desperately trying to figure out how to counter the sudden rise of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party. And both are trying to paper over significant internal divisions. Party members are asking serious questions about the competence, charisma or otherwise of their leaders.

Delegates at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool on September 29. Getty Images

While the specific threat from Reform is new, the idea that political leaders face criticism from within their own ranks is as old as modern democratic politics. The current Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer will perhaps benefit from remembering that their many predecessors also faced grumbling, dissent and threatened rebellions and responded vigorously.

In May 1969, Labour prime minister Harold Wilson, challenged the backbiters in his own party by turning on the potential rebels: “Let me say, for the benefit of those who have allowed themselves to be carried away by the gossip of the past few days, I know what is going on. I am going on. Your government is going on”. More than a decade later, in 1980, another prime minister in difficulty, the Conservative leader Margaret Thatcher, in her first year in office faced down potential plotters with an equally blunt warning: “To those waiting with bated breath for that favourite media catchphrase, the “U-turn”, I have only one thing to say: “You turn if you want to. The lady's not for turning!”

Mrs Thatcher did not U-turn. She remained in power until 1990. Her successor as prime minister John Major, facing even greater internal difficulties, told Conservative rebels that he too would not go quietly. The rebels should “put up or shut up”. They challenged him but he won through and stayed as prime minister for another two years.

Farage as a potential prime minister will therefore now face more scrutiny than ever before

And so Mr Starmer is merely the latest prime minister with a potential rebellion on his hands. The opinion polls are depressing. Labour, like the Conservatives, trail roughly 10 per cent behind Reform in the polls. Media scrutiny of Mr Starmer has been critical although some of the stories seem bizarre. Mr Starmer was challenged about the tax arrangements for a field that he bought years ago so that his sick mother could be taken in her wheelchair to where she kept four pet donkeys.

Mr Starmer explained that as a well-paid lawyer in the 1990s he was able to spend £20,000 to make his mother happy. In her declining years “she was able to see the donkeys”. He insisted there were no financial irregularities involving inheritance tax, but the story will undoubtedly rumble on.

I happen to be watching all this at an enormous distance from the party conferences. I’m at a book festival in Scotland discussing with audiences my latest book on declining standards and lying in public life and why 40 per cent of potential British voters don’t vote. Some audience members suggested media scrutiny of politicians is fine but it should be applied more enthusiastically to Reform, especially since their leader Mr Farage could eventually be prime minister.

Increasing scrutiny seems likely especially since Reform’s former leader in Wales, Nathan Gill, is currently awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to eight counts of bribery relating to pro-Russia statements he made as a Member of the European Parliament. Since Reform constantly pretends to be super patriotic, Mr Gill taking money to praise Russia is hugely problematic.

Dominic Murphy, head of counter-terrorism at the Metropolitan Police, said the Nathan Gill case “goes to the heart of our democratic values”. More robust scrutiny of Reform therefore seems inevitable. Those who seek and achieve power or come close to doing so will always have their conduct examined especially if it involves taking cash from the Kremlin.

Mr Farage, his closest allies and donors can therefore expect more questions about party and personal finances, especially if there is cash from foreign donors. Increased interest from journalists and others is irritating and intrusive, yet inevitable given Reform’s apparent success. Reform has thousands of enthusiastic members, but only five MPs. Beyond Mr Farage himself, Reform has a charisma vacuum.

As testament to his own success, Mr Farage as a potential prime minister will therefore now face more scrutiny than ever before. The party conferences will soon give way to a very testing autumn, politically, diplomatically and economically. That means we may soon learn how much the British public really cares about tax liabilities on donkey fields, Mr Farage’s track record, Russian money in British politics – and above all the sluggish British economy and conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Atalanta v Juventus (6pm) AC Milan v Napoli (9pm) Torino v Inter Milan (11.45pm) Sunday Bologna v Parma (3.30pm) Sassuolo v Lazio (6pm) Roma v Brescia (6pm) Verona v Fiorentina (6pm) Sampdoria v Udinese (9pm) Lecce v Cagliari (11.45pm) Monday SPAL v Genoa (11.45pm)

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETwin-turbo%2C%20V8%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20automatic%20and%20manual%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E503%20bhp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E513Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh646%2C800%20(%24176%2C095)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Global Fungi Facts • Scientists estimate there could be as many as 3 million fungal species globally

• Only about 160,000 have been officially described leaving around 90% undiscovered

• Fungi account for roughly 90% of Earth's unknown biodiversity

• Forest fungi help tackle climate change, absorbing up to 36% of global fossil fuel emissions annually and storing around 5 billion tonnes of carbon in the planet's topsoil

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Company profile Name: Infinite8 Based: Dubai Launch year: 2017 Number of employees: 90 Sector: Online gaming industry Funding: $1.2m from a UAE angel investor

Other workplace saving schemes The UAE government announced a retirement savings plan for private and free zone sector employees in 2023.

Dubai’s savings retirement scheme for foreign employees working in the emirate’s government and public sector came into effect in 2022.

National Bonds unveiled a Golden Pension Scheme in 2022 to help private-sector foreign employees with their financial planning.

In April 2021, Hayah Insurance unveiled a workplace savings plan to help UAE employees save for their retirement.

Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based investment manager, has launched a fund that will allow UAE private companies to offer employees investment returns on end-of-service benefits.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

House-hunting Top 10 locations for inquiries from US house hunters, according to Rightmove Edinburgh, Scotland Westminster, London Camden, London Glasgow, Scotland Islington, London Kensington and Chelsea, London Highlands, Scotland Argyll and Bute, Scotland Fife, Scotland Tower Hamlets, London

Test Director: S Sashikanth Cast: Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, R Madhavan Star rating: 2/5

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.6-litre%2C%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeight-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E285hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E353Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh159%2C900%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Scoreline Real Madrid 1

Ronaldo (53') Atletico Madrid 1

Griezmann (57')

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

SHAITTAN %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVikas%20Bahl%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAjay%20Devgn%2C%20R.%20Madhavan%2C%20Jyothika%2C%20Janaki%20Bodiwala%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKinetic%207%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rick%20Parish%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Clean%20cooking%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self-funded%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat