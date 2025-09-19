Oxford and Cambridge drop out of top three in UK university rankings for first time

The London School of Economics has topped the rankings for a second year. Getty Images
Paul Carey
London

September 19, 2025

Oxford and Cambridge have fallen out of the top three places in prestigious university rankings for the first time.

London School of Economics (LSE) came first for the second consecutive year in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026, followed by the University of St Andrews in second and third-place Durham University, which was named university of the year after rising from fifth.

The Oxbridge universities were joint fourth – the first time neither have held a place in the top three in the 32 years the Times guide has been running.

Last year, Oxford was ranked third and Cambridge had already been pushed to fourth. Both dropped down the rankings last year when LSE moved up to first place from fourth, with St Andrews in second place.

Competition to study at LSE is fierce and global – and it is one of the few universities not to enter clearing. Universities in the UK face an uncertain time owing to increasing fees and the prospect of a levy on international students, amid warnings it could affect research and teaching.

St Andrews scores highly for the calibre and consistency of the student experience and its research quality.

Durham University placed third in the UK rankings. Getty Images
Durham University placed third in the UK rankings. Getty Images

“In a very competitive top 10, Durham has climbed two places in a year, which is a significant achievement," said Helen Davies, editor of the guide. “In doing so it has outdone both Oxford and Cambridge, helping to push both of them out of the top three in our league table for the first time. Its stellar academic performance was boosted this year by improvements in teaching quality and student experience.”

She added that universities across the UK were working to deliver “extraordinary medical and technical breakthroughs, lead economic regeneration and inspire”.

“New degrees are launching to meet the interests of today’s students and equip the next generation to power industry and progress positive change, such as programmes in electrical and electronic engineering with robotics, and AI and public policy," she said.

Last week, a study by Times Higher Education found that almost one in 10 courses at UK universities had been scrapped in the past year, with lower-tariff universities most likely to have made the decision to reduce what is on offer. Social sciences were the subjects most likely to have been dropped, the study showed.

The Times list is based on analysis of student satisfaction with teaching quality and experience, entry standards, research quality, sustainability and graduate prospects.

In The Guardian University Guide 2026, published last week, Oxford was ranked first and Cambridge third. LSE was also awarded University of the Year for Academic Performance, Russell Group University of the Year and joint runner-up for University of the Year for Graduate Employment.

The new league table ranks Imperial College London in sixth, followed by the University of Bath, the University of Warwick, University College London and the University of Bristol. The University of Strathclyde just missed the top 10, but was named as runner-up University of the Year.

Regional universities of the year were LSE in London, Durham in the north and north-east, Cambridge in the east, Warwick in the Midlands, Bath in the south-west, Oxford in the south-east and Queen’s Belfast University in Northern Ireland.

“Competition to get a place at our top-ranked institutions continues to grow, leaving some lower-tariff universities with recruitment challenges,” Ms Davies added. “Many more undergraduates are choosing to stay at home and commute. It is why this year we have an award for the top university in each region and the best for scholarships and bursaries.”

Prof Karen O’Brien, vice chancellor of Durham University, described it as an “outstanding” place to study. “We ensure that every student can grow and thrive here,” she said. “Our loyal, engaged alumni are testament to the impressive career prospects that await our graduates.”

Full results will be published on September 21.

EducationUniversities