King Charles hails Oxford's internationally renowned Islamic centre

A pioneering centre of Islamic learning has marked its 40th anniversary in Oxford as King Charles III paid tribute to its scholarship and progress.

The monarch on Thursday lauded the work of the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies in broadening understanding of the Islamic world in the United Kingdom.

The ornate dedicated building, an affiliate of the University of Oxford, now stands as one of the architectural treasures of the so-called city of dreaming spires.

Britain's King Charles tours the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies with Farhan Nizami. Reuters

King Charles said the centre "started off in little more than a hut but was now an internationally renowned institution – now housed in these spectacular surroundings – hosting a plethora of fascinating speakers over the years, creating countless opportunities for young and old alike, and forging lifelong friendships along the way".

He added: "The centre’s ongoing commitment to objective scholarship and international co-operation, underpinned by principles of dialogue, deep understanding and mutual respect, is more imperative than ever in today’s world.

"I need hardly say I am extremely heartened that the centre continues to play such a significant role in that globally critical endeavour. Indeed, the spark of ambition with which the centre was founded all those years ago remains undimmed."

One of the guests at the ceremony was Prince Turki bin Faisal, the former ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the UK and the US, who paid tribute to the founders of the centre.

He recalled that its first year budget was £70,000 ($94,000) donated by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, donated £70,000 to the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies in its first year. Wam

The guiding force behind the centre has been director Farhan Nizami, who was praised by King Charles on Thursday for his vision for the school. “The ability to bring scholars from around the world in a safe space where they can exchange ideas – we can agree to disagree when need be – but also to encourage the students to come into Oxford to read for Oxford degrees," Mr Nizami told the event.

“I think the very presence of the centre is a statement of inter-faith.”

As patron, the then-Prince Charles gave a landmark lecture on “Islam and the West” that set the tone for his work on how religions can thrive through mutual respect and shared concern for the challenges facing humanity. The distinguished lecture series launched on that day has since featured annual visits by heads of state, politicians and leading academics.

King Charles III is guided around the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies by the director Farhan Nizami alongside Chancellor of the University of Oxford William Hauge and Prince Turki bin Faisal. Getty Images

The centre received a royal charter from Queen Elizabeth II in 2012. The 40th anniversary visit from the monarch involved the establishment of the King Charles III wing.

A new programme carrying his name will bring together a fellowship, the Young Muslim Leadership programme, as well as conferences on the environment and sustainability.

Prince Turki, who is chairman of the board of trustees, said there was strong support from the region for students at the centre, including scholarships in the name of Saudi Arabia's late King Abdullah, the late Prince Sultan and King Salman.

The King was hosted by William Hague, the Chancellor of Oxford University. Invited guests and supporters included former home secretary Jack Straw and former attorney general Dominic Grieve, who is currently a trustee and leading a government commission on the definition of Islamophobia.

