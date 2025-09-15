Cambridge University wins court order to stop graduation invasions by pro-Palestinian activists

The University of Cambridge has secured a court order in a bid stop pro-Palestinian protesters from disrupting graduation ceremonies and making unauthorised encampments on campus.

The university has been granted an injunction by the High Court until July to allow it to take action against students from Cambridge for Palestine, who set up an encampment on its grounds last summer and have kept protests continuing this year. It can now control the use of its estate and decide if the tented encampments are breaking its code.

After a series of interim orders, a judge has granted a final injunction allowing the university to repossess the land where the encampment is located. Protesters have been warned they face up to two years in prison for contempt of court if they breach its terms.

Among a long list of demands, the students are calling for an end to any investment in companies supplying military technology to Israel for its war in Gaza. They want the university to invest Palestinian higher education and scholarships for students instead.

As part of their protests, students have been disrupting graduation ceremonies and in response the university has been engaged in a lengthy legal battle in a bid to prevent them entering its buildings and to remove the encampment.

In his ruling, judge Christopher Butler said that in May last year up to 50 students used a ladder to climb over a perimeter fence at the Senate House Yard where graduations take place, with the aim of stopping them from taking place.

Senate House was sprayed with red paint by the protesters. PA

Then, in November, a group broke into a building, set off a fire alarm and locked themselves in, before they broke into locked cabinets to search for documents. Also that month, there was another attempt to stop graduation ceremonies.

Cambridge first went to court in February this year in a bid to prevent disruption of the March graduation ceremonies but the protests continued with red paint sprayed on buildings, for which Palestine Action claimed responsibility. The group has since been designated a terrorist organisation by the UK government.

The university’s legal fight with the protesters continued at another hearing in March, by which time the students were being supported by the European Legal Support Centre (ELSC) and civil rights organisation Liberty.

But despite being granted an injunction then, Mr Justice Butler said the protests continued. These included a student who was collecting their degree making a speech about Cambridge’s alleged “complicity” in “genocide in Gaza”, then sitting down and refusing to move.

Cambridge and the protesters engaged in a game of legal cat and mouse, with Trinity College securing temporary injunctions to remove them from one encampment on a lawn, only for them to move to an area at another college.

The disruption to university life continued over this summer with the “loud noise” creating and “atmosphere of intimidation”, which included the disruption of services in St John’s Chapel.

A pro-Palestinian protester at the University of Cambridge. EPA

Another camp also appeared, dubbed the New Liberated Zone by the students, and an honorary degree ceremony was disrupted by megaphones, a court hearing in June was told.

St John’s College secured an order allowing it to take passion of the land occupied by the protesters but again the chanting on megaphones continued. Some of the students smeared themselves in red paint and threw objects across Senate House Yard.

At the latest hearing the University of Cambridge sought an injunction lasting until July next year to secure possession of the areas occupied by the students.

The ELSC argued that any injunction would breach the European Convention on Human Rights provisions regarding freedom of expression but this was rejected by Mr Justice Butler.

The judge said the injunction would not prevent demonstrations as long as they complied with Cambridge’s code of practice on freedom of speech.

Granting the injunction, Mr Justice Butler said he was "satisfied" that the risk of future direct action by Cambridge for Palestine was “real and imminent”.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Spider-Man%202 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Insomniac%20Games%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%20Sony%20Interactive%20Entertainment%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPlayStation%205%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

BAD%20BOYS%3A%20RIDE%20OR%20DIE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Adil%20El%20Arbi%20and%20Bilall%20Fallah%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWill%20Smith%2C%20Martin%20Lawrence%2C%20Joe%20Pantoliano%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A