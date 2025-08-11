While filming a report on rising theft in London, a Saudi TV crew's camera was stolen on Oxford Street, London. Photo: Al Ekhbariya
While filming a report on rising theft in London, a Saudi TV crew's camera was stolen on Oxford Street, London. Photo: Al Ekhbariya
While filming a report on rising theft in London, a Saudi TV crew's camera was stolen on Oxford Street, London. Photo: Al Ekhbariya
While filming a report on rising theft in London, a Saudi TV crew's camera was stolen on Oxford Street, London. Photo: Al Ekhbariya

News

UK

'Our own camera was stolen': Saudi TV crew covering London crime falls victim to theft

Team was filming on Oxford Street when man casually made off with piece of equipment

Tariq Tahir
Tariq Tahir

August 11, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A Saudi television crew had a camera stolen in central London while reporting on the rising number of thefts in the city.

Footage posted by Al Ekhbariya on X shows someone wearing a baseball cap picking up the camera from the pavement on Oxford Street.

The man then can be seen casually making his way along London's main shopping thoroughfare without passers-by appearing to notice.

The camera was resting beside an advertising hoarding along with a microphone stand. The theft appears to have been captured by a shop's CCTV, though it is unclear where the crew where at the time of the incident, which took place on Saturday, August 9 at 6pm.

Reporter Mohamed Alrawi said: “While reporting on the recent surge in thefts on Oxford Street, a street said to have more CCTV cameras than anywhere else in London, something remarkable happened.

“Our own camera was stolen. That very camera has captured footage of thefts.”

It comes as MP and justice minister Alex Davies-Jones admitted "shoplifting has got out of hand in the country". She told the BBC: "I think it is on all of us to be aware of what is going on in our local communities. In my own community of Pontypridd, I know that my local shopkeepers share information about prolific shoplifters because that is what they have had to do.”

Retail business organisation High Streets UK recently called for extra policing on Oxford Street and other shopping thoroughfares in Britain to protect the public and businesses from criminals.

Concerns have been rising about the prevalence of crime in London, particularly theft and the use of knives.

In the past year, nearly 73,000 mobile phones were snatched, an increase of 5 per cent, Met Police figures show. The problem is described as having reached "epidemic" levels.

A mobile phone being snatched in London. Photo: Metropolitan Police
A mobile phone being snatched in London. Photo: Metropolitan Police

Knife crime in London has almost doubled in a decade, led by black spots in some of its richest streets, but only one in 20 violent robberies is punished.

In 2024, London recorded nearly 17,000 knife crime offences − an 86.6 per cent increase since 2014/2015. Also last year, more than 35,000 robberies were reported in the city, an increase of 18.2 per cent in only three years.

The city has also been hit by a wave of 'Rolex ripper' thefts of luxury watches, which has dented its reputation as a safe place to visit.

Mr Alrawi was recently reporting on the killing of Saudi student Mohammed Alqassem, who was stabbed to death on a street in Cambridge.

The 20 year old had been on a 10-week placement at a language school when he was attacked. Passing doctors tried in vain to save his life after he was stabbed in the neck and lay bleeding to death on the pavement.

Mr Alqassem’s family have said they no longer believe the UK is a safe place for visitors and students.

The young man was laid to rest in his home city of Makkah after his heart-broken family came to the UK to take his body home.

The Met Police have been contacted, meanwhile, about the incident on Oxford Street.

COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Specs

Engine: 51.5kW electric motor

Range: 400km

Power: 134bhp

Torque: 175Nm

Price: From Dh98,800

Available: Now

While you're here
Tomorrow 2021
Best Foreign Language Film nominees

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

57%20Seconds
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rusty%20Cundieff%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJosh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Morgan%20Freeman%2C%20Greg%20Germann%2C%20Lovie%20Simone%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here...
Porsche Taycan Turbo specs

Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors

Transmission: two-speed

Power: 671hp

Torque: 1050Nm

Range: 450km

Price: Dh601,800

On sale: now

The biog

Profession: Senior sports presenter and producer

Marital status: Single

Favourite book: Al Nabi by Jibran Khalil Jibran

Favourite food: Italian and Lebanese food

Favourite football player: Cristiano Ronaldo

Languages: Arabic, French, English, Portuguese and some Spanish

Website: www.liliane-tannoury.com

Hajj 2019
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
On Women's Day

'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)
Director: Anurag Kashyap​​​​​​​
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal​​​​​​​
Rating: 3.5/5

Dhadak 2

Director: Shazia Iqbal

Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri 

Rating: 1/5

Results

5.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,600m, Winner: Panadol, Mickael Barzalona (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer)

6.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,400m, Winner: Mayehaab, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass

6.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh85,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Monoski, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

7.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,800m, Winner: Eastern World, Royston Ffrench, Charlie Appleby

7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Madkal, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass

8.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (T) 1,200m, Winner: Taneen, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

On Women's Day
The biog

Name: Dhabia Khalifa AlQubaisi

Age: 23

How she spends spare time: Playing with cats at the clinic and feeding them

Inspiration: My father. He’s a hard working man who has been through a lot to provide us with everything we need

Favourite book: Attitude, emotions and the psychology of cats by Dr Nicholes Dodman

Favourit film: 101 Dalmatians - it remind me of my childhood and began my love of dogs 

Word of advice: By being patient, good things will come and by staying positive you’ll have the will to continue to love what you're doing

Updated: August 11, 2025, 3:56 PM`
CrimeLondonSaudi Arabia

Most popular today

1

Cartoon for August 11, 2025

2

Everyone 'under review' as Kuwait revokes citizenship of nearly 50,000 people

3

UAE to remove four black points for drivers who avoid accidents on first day of school year

4

My Dubai Rent: Entrepreneur pays Dh113,000 for one-bedroom apartment in Wasl 51

5

Liverpool 2025/26 salaries: New signings Wirtz and Ekitike among highest paid players

6

Grieving Indian father says daughter and son-in-law killed in Abu Dhabi accident lived for their children

7

Founding Flavours: Inside Fishmarket, the 36-year-old Abu Dhabi restaurant where Muhammad Ali dined

8

Etihad Rail's Dubai to Abu Dhabi high-speed service on fast track to success

9

Lengthy Schengen visa delays and costly fees prompt UAE residents to scrap European holidays

10

Surveillance footage shows execution of volunteer by security forces inside Sweida hospital