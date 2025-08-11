'Our own camera was stolen': Saudi TV crew covering London crime falls victim to theft

A Saudi television crew had a camera stolen in central London while reporting on the rising number of thefts in the city.
Footage posted by Al Ekhbariya on X shows someone wearing a baseball cap picking up the camera from the pavement on Oxford Street.
The man then can be seen casually making his way along London's main shopping thoroughfare without passers-by appearing to notice.
The camera was resting beside an advertising hoarding along with a microphone stand. The theft appears to have been captured by a shop's CCTV, though it is unclear where the crew where at the time of the incident, which took place on Saturday, August 9 at 6pm.
Reporter Mohamed Alrawi said: “While reporting on the recent surge in thefts on Oxford Street, a street said to have more CCTV cameras than anywhere else in London, something remarkable happened.
“Our own camera was stolen. That very camera has captured footage of thefts.”
It comes as MP and justice minister Alex Davies-Jones admitted "shoplifting has got out of hand in the country". She told the BBC: "I think it is on all of us to be aware of what is going on in our local communities. In my own community of Pontypridd, I know that my local shopkeepers share information about prolific shoplifters because that is what they have had to do.”
Retail business organisation High Streets UK recently called for extra policing on Oxford Street and other shopping thoroughfares in Britain to protect the public and businesses from criminals.
Concerns have been rising about the prevalence of crime in London, particularly theft and the use of knives.
In the past year, nearly 73,000 mobile phones were snatched, an increase of 5 per cent, Met Police figures show. The problem is described as having reached "epidemic" levels.
Knife crime in London has almost doubled in a decade, led by black spots in some of its richest streets, but only one in 20 violent robberies is punished.
In 2024, London recorded nearly 17,000 knife crime offences − an 86.6 per cent increase since 2014/2015. Also last year, more than 35,000 robberies were reported in the city, an increase of 18.2 per cent in only three years.
The city has also been hit by a wave of 'Rolex ripper' thefts of luxury watches, which has dented its reputation as a safe place to visit.
Mr Alrawi was recently reporting on the killing of Saudi student Mohammed Alqassem, who was stabbed to death on a street in Cambridge.
The 20 year old had been on a 10-week placement at a language school when he was attacked. Passing doctors tried in vain to save his life after he was stabbed in the neck and lay bleeding to death on the pavement.
Mr Alqassem’s family have said they no longer believe the UK is a safe place for visitors and students.
The young man was laid to rest in his home city of Makkah after his heart-broken family came to the UK to take his body home.
The Met Police have been contacted, meanwhile, about the incident on Oxford Street.
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Specs
Engine: 51.5kW electric motor
Range: 400km
Power: 134bhp
Torque: 175Nm
Price: From Dh98,800
Available: Now
Best Foreign Language Film nominees
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
57%20Seconds
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rusty%20Cundieff%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJosh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Morgan%20Freeman%2C%20Greg%20Germann%2C%20Lovie%20Simone%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Porsche Taycan Turbo specs
Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors
Transmission: two-speed
Power: 671hp
Torque: 1050Nm
Range: 450km
Price: Dh601,800
On sale: now
The biog
Profession: Senior sports presenter and producer
Marital status: Single
Favourite book: Al Nabi by Jibran Khalil Jibran
Favourite food: Italian and Lebanese food
Favourite football player: Cristiano Ronaldo
Languages: Arabic, French, English, Portuguese and some Spanish
Website: www.liliane-tannoury.com
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)
Director: Anurag Kashyap
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal
Rating: 3.5/5
Dhadak 2
Director: Shazia Iqbal
Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri
Rating: 1/5
Results
5.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,600m, Winner: Panadol, Mickael Barzalona (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer)
6.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,400m, Winner: Mayehaab, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass
6.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh85,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Monoski, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer
7.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,800m, Winner: Eastern World, Royston Ffrench, Charlie Appleby
7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Madkal, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass
8.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (T) 1,200m, Winner: Taneen, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi
The biog
Name: Dhabia Khalifa AlQubaisi
Age: 23
How she spends spare time: Playing with cats at the clinic and feeding them
Inspiration: My father. He’s a hard working man who has been through a lot to provide us with everything we need
Favourite book: Attitude, emotions and the psychology of cats by Dr Nicholes Dodman
Favourit film: 101 Dalmatians - it remind me of my childhood and began my love of dogs
Word of advice: By being patient, good things will come and by staying positive you’ll have the will to continue to love what you're doing